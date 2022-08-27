Actor publishes photo indicating that he may be the new villain

We have already completed seven months since Spider-Man: No Return Home hit theaters, breaking records around the world. Today fans are waiting for news of the hero’s next movie: spiderman 4.

With the monstrous success of No Return Homeit’s not surprising that Sony and Marvel Studios have already started planning the next movie of the friendly neighborhood, which will apparently follow Peter Parker through college.

spiderman 4 still waiting for the green light from Tom Holland, previously Tom Rothman, the President of Sony, revealed that he also hopes that Zendaya and director Jon Watts will return for the sequel.

And now also who seems to be indicating a return is actor Jacob Batalon, who plays Ned in the franchise. In his Instagram stories, the actor posted a photo holding a Hobgoblin doll:

In Marvel comics, Ned Leeds has indeed been one of many characters to take on the Hobgoblin’s hood, and Jacob Batalon has always made it clear that he would like to see this happen in Marvel movies.

Will we see Ned becoming the villain in spiderman 4? What did you think? keep an eye on Marvel’s legacy For more information and visit our YouTube channel:

