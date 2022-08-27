After Barbie Ferreira, Euphoria fans receive a surprise

Euphoria fans are on a bad run. Since the conclusion of the excellent second season, audiences have been receiving less than encouraging news about the third season. After the departure of Barbie Ferreira from the production, the series can start recording only in 2023. Therefore, the release of the next episodes is far from the reach of the audience.

According to information reported by the Collider website, HBO’s plan is to record the third season of Euphoria in February 2023. And, due to the complexity of the production, the new chapters should be released in 2024.

The Euphoria series was one of the numerous productions affected by the pandemic. So, with the end of the toughest restrictions, audiences were hoping to get the new season soon. But, according to makeup artist Donni Davy, this is an impossible task.

In an interview with Allure, the HBO makeup artist revealed how complex the recordings of the series starring Zendaya are. According to Donni Davy, each episode takes a month to record and edit. In fact, a scene from the second season took three days to complete.

The intense scene between Fezco (Angus Cloud) and Ash (Javon ‘Wannabe’ Walton) at the conclusion of the second year required 36 hours (12 hours a day) recording. So don’t wait on your feet for the next season, because it’s going to take a while.

Download in Euphoria

Barbie Ferreira as Kat Hernandez in Euphoria Disclosure / HBO

This Wednesday (24), the interpreter of Kat Hernandez took to social media to announce her departure from Euphoria. After arguing with director Sam Levinson, Barbie Ferreira decided to drop the plot before the third season.

“After four years of playing the most special and enigmatic character, Kat, I’m having to say goodbye with tears in my eyes,” wrote the 25-year-old actress. “I hope that many of you can see yourself in her as I did and that she has brought joy to see her journey into the character she is today. I put all my care and love into her and I hope you can feel it. I love you, Katherine Hernandez.”

The third season of Euphoria does not have a premiere date. But, if you’re missing Rue (Zendaya), the series is available on HBO Max. Watch the trailer below: