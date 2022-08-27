After quarrel with Amber Heard, Johnny Depp directs first film in 25 years

After winning the legal fight with ex-wife Amber Herd (Aquaman), Johnny Depp (Pirates of the Caribbean) will direct his first feature film in 25 years. Titled Modigliani, the film will be executive produced by none other than Al Pacino (The Godfather).

According to Deadline sources, Depp and Pacino will share the production of the long with Barry Navidi. The two stars acted together in a single opportunity: Donnie Brasco (1997), a feature that also had Anne Heche (1969-2022) in the cast.

Inspired by the eponymous play written by Dennis McIntyre (1942-1990), Modigliani tells the story of the legendary Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani (1884-1920). Based in Paris, he became known for his sculptures and female portraits characterized by elongated faces and necks.

The plot of the feature is centered on 48 hours of turbulent events in the life of the Italian artist, in 1916. There is no information if Johnny Depp will also star in the project, which has not yet had any name in its announced cast.

Scheduled to begin filming in 2023, Modigliani is the first film directed by the eternal Jack Sparrow since The Brave (1997). At the time, Depp directed and starred in the feature, which also had the legend Marlon Brando (The Thieves Syndicate) in the cast.

Depp’s project is not the first to portray the life of the Italian artist on the big screen. 18 years ago, Andy Garcia (Men’s Eleven) starred in the biopic Modigliani, the Passion for Life (2004).

Before returning to the director’s post, Johnny Depp is busy filming La Favorite, a new film starring the former Hollywood star. In the film, he will play King Louis 15 (1710-1774), one of the most notorious monarchs in French history.