Ahsoka: Part of Sabine Wren’s Look for the Series Revealed

Ahsoka/Sabine Wren/Lucasfilm/Reproduction

With the recordings of Ahsoka happening in full swing these days, recently, fans can get a glimpse of the look of Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Mandalorian beloved Sabine Wren, thanks to a promotional image.

starring Rosario Dawson as the title Jedi, further plot details for the show Star Wars details remain under wraps, however, it is certain that the togruta will set out on a tortuous journey to find her missing friend, Ezra Bridger, as introduced at the end of the series. rebels.

Having recently celebrated her birthday on the sets of the Ahsokain your social networks, Natasha Liu Bordizzo released an affectionate gift from the team she won, revealing a small glimpse of how the actress is in the shoes of Sabine Wren, a figure who will co-star in the show.

Check out the images below:

Natasha Liu Bordizzo/Instagram/Ahsoka/Reproduction

Natasha Liu Bordizzo/Instagram/Ahsoka/Reproduction

produced by Jon Favreau and Dave Filonithe name responsible for creating the character of Star WarsBesides Rosario Dawson and Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine, the cast also already has confirmed names such as Hayden Christensen, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Ray Stevenson and among others.

With no premiere date set so far, Ahsoka is scheduled to be released in 2023 on streaming Disney+.

