“Alma”: Netflix horror series takes great turns

Spanish series “Alma”, from Netflix. Credit: QUIM VIVES/NETFLIX

It is a shame that the Spanish series “Alma” had its launch on Netflix overshadowed by another work aimed at the same audience, the terrible “Echoes”. Created by screenwriter Sergio G. Sanchez (from the good “The Impossible” and “The Orphanage”), “Alma” is far superior to the series starring Michelle Monaghan (which is not very difficult) and is narratively close to works like “Dark ” and “Equinox”, with mysteries, European folklore and a very welcome initial mood of estrangement.

The Spanish series initially shows a group of young people on a trip to celebrate the end of high school. We are briefly introduced to them and some of the relationships that emerged from that group, all in cutouts, in a strange way, but already highlighting who will be the characters that will be important in the series. On the way back to the small town where they live, the bus that takes them encounters a dense fog and ends up having a tragic accident that causes the death of several young people.

At the hospital, Alma (Mireia Oriol) wakes up very hurt and in total amnesia – she doesn’t recognize her parents and has no idea what happened. The first episode is very effective in building doubt and mystery, with strange events that may or may not be the result of the trauma suffered by the title character and with arcs of other important characters, such as Tom (Álex Villazán), developed without haste.

“Alma”, the series, depends on the viewer to feel in the skin of Alma, the protagonist, for its narrative to gain strength. Dealing with the trauma of the accident and practically reconstructing her identity from what other people tell her, Alma is a blank slate and we start to see everything from that point on, as lost as she is. When the first episode comes to an end, it’s impossible not to move on.

Especially in its first act, the series uses hooks very well to hook the viewer. The episodes build tension out of doubt and use a few scares in a good way. jump scare to remind the audience of the horror essence of the story. From the beginning the text opens each episode with excerpts from folktales about prophecies, curses and secret organizations that will obviously connect to the main arc. This more folk horror vibe is reminiscent of the great Danish “Equinox”, but without the same complexity – this atmosphere, however, is abandoned with time.

After introducing its universe, its characters, building dynamics and strangeness, “Alma” slows down and goes into a melodrama with an air of supernatural terror. The script starts to focus on the relationships between those young people, as they are responsible for everything in the series. Thus, little by little, we understand more about everything that happened and the consequences of the accident for each young person.

Spanish series “Alma”, from Netflix. Credit: QUIM VIVES/NETFLIX

This slowdown breaks the narrative rhythm and plunges “Alma” into a cheesiness that continues until the end, but doesn’t extinguish the terror – the series has some very graphic sequences and briefly gore. The script plays with our expectations, leading us and even tricking us into some paths and clues before its big turn. It’s interesting how this twist isn’t saved for the final episodes, giving the text time to develop the consequences and weight of that information; at the same time, the spectator digests what he has just consumed.

It’s good to note how the big reveal is rehearsed by the series beforehand and fits in with what’s been seen up until that point. The script scatters clues and scenes that are apparently of little importance, but that connect ahead and enhance the surprise that perhaps was already expected, but hardly in the way it occurs. It is precisely because of the previous efficiency of the script that the excess of didacticism used later to explain everything that was shown up to that point bothers.

Spanish series “Alma”, from Netflix. Credit: QUIM VIVES/NETFLIX

After the turn, the series has boring moments, forcing us to review much of what has already been shown, but now under a different perspective and with new information. This recontextualization works and adds new layers to the story, but it could be shorter, which would dry the series.

With nine episodes, “Alma” goes on much longer than necessary and gets lost in the melodramas of its second act. When it regains its rhythm, in the final episodes, Sergio G. Sanchez’s series becomes again more attractive and agile – despite being a little longer, the final episodes are less tiring than those in the middle of the season.

Spanish series “Alma”, from Netflix. Credit: QUIM VIVES/NETFLIX

In the end, “Alma” is a good supernatural horror series, with great cinematography and soundtrack that help build the necessary tension for the story. The series isn’t perfect and would work better as a miniseries, but as the end approaches, it’s clear there is a desire for unnecessary new arcs. Alma’s journey, on which the Netflix series is based, is resolved in a completely satisfying way. Without the lead arc and initial awkwardness, a second season is perhaps a huge waste of time built around what is most throwaway about the series.