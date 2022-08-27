Amber Heard appeals ruling that she defamed ex-husband Johnny Depp

(Reuters) – Actress Amber Heard filed a lawsuit on Thursday to appeal a decision by a Virginia jury last month that she defamed her ex-husband Johnny Depp. She claimed in an opinion piece published in a newspaper that she was a survivor of sexual violence, according to court documents.

After a six-week televised trial, a seven-person jury found Heard defamed Depp and awarded the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star $10.35 million in damages. The jury also ruled that Heard was defamed and awarded her $2 million.

Heard’s team said it is looking to ensure justice through appeal.

“We believe the court made mistakes that prevented a fair and consistent First Amendment verdict,” a spokesperson told Reuters. “Therefore, we appeal the verdict.”

Depp’s lawyers did not respond to Reuters’ request for comment at first.

During the trial, Depp said she never hit Heard or sexually abused her and argued that she was the one who became violent over the course of their relationship. Heard said she slapped Depp, but only in defense of herself and her sister.

(Reporting by Tyler Clifford in New York)