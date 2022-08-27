América-MG vs Atlético-MG: Nacho returns to Independência, stage of goals and assists in 2022 | athletic-mg

The attacking midfielder Nacho returned to play for Atlético-MG. Position that is not guaranteed, but it is certain that the player will be in the classic against América-MG on Sunday, at 16h, for the Brazilian. Departure at Independência, a stage that paid off well for the Argentine. They are goals and assists in the last visits to Horto.

Henrique Fernandes analyzes América-MG vs Atlético-MG for the 24th round of the Brasileirão

Galo’s most recent matches at Independência were in May, when Mineirão was unavailable for football. He faced América twice (Brazilian and Libertadores), in addition to Atlético-GO. Nacho Fernández scored two goals in the classic with Coelho, as well as a goal pass against Dragon.

Atlético’s collective phase is not the best. There are three losses in a row at Mineirão. In seventh place in the Brazilian Championship, he needs a sequence of victories to aim for a return to the G-6. Nacho was discreet against Goiás, but a waiter in Alan Kardec’s goal against Coritiba. There are 10 assists in the season, two of them at Horto.

1 of 3 Nacho Fernández during Atlético-MG training — Photo: Pedro Souza/CAM Nacho Fernández during Atlético-MG training — Photo: Pedro Souza/CAM

– We have to keep calm. We are going through a difficult time. We generated 15, 30 shots and didn’t make it. The rival with three, four shots converts into a goal. It’s putting into practice everything the coach will work on in the week, and getting a win on Sunday – analyzed the shirt 26.

“Work in silence, correct mistakes and get three points in the next game.”

Nacho at Independence (2022):

29/1 – Atlético 3×0 Tombense – Mineiro

12/2 – América 0x2 Atlético – Mineiro (Assists)

23/4 – Atlético 2×2 Coritiba – Brazilian

3/5 – América 1×2 Atlético – Libertadores(GOL)

7/5 – Atlético 1×2 America – Brazilian (GOL)

14/5 – Atletico 2×0 Atletico-GO – Brazilian (Assist)

