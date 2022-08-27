Antony goes to war against Ajax. Force output to Manchester United. English club agrees to pay BRL 508 million for the Brazilian



São Paulo Brazil



Since my boyhood days, at the base of the CT in Cotia,



Antony showed a strong personality. Rebellion.



He argued with opponents, questioned coaches, faced judges.



But São Paulo’s management was warned that a great striker was ‘born’. And that the club would still make a lot of money from him.



Left-handed, dribbler, sprinter, scorer and with a huge natural muscular explosion.



He arrived at the club at the age of ten. He won 11 titles at the base of São Paulo. Always with great prominence. He was harassed by other big Brazilian clubs, but Morumbi’s leaders knew how to protect their young striker.



But when he was released to the professional, he became a constant presence in the Brazilian under-23 team. And gaining more and more space in the first team.



Two seasons were enough and the irrefutable proposal arrived, which São Paulo had been waiting for. His performance was much better than the cold numbers 52 matches and six goals.



With his dribbles and sprints from the right, with his left foot, he was too much like a recent idol of Dutch football: Arjen Robben, striker who made history at Bayern. Star of the Netherlands National Team, third placed in the Copa do Brasil, in 2014.

It was not by chance, therefore, that the biggest offer for Antony arrived from Holland. Winning the auction for the young promise, Ajax was willing to pay 29 million euros, currently R$147 million, in 2020. And off he went to Amsterdam, at just 20 years old.





He has already won the Dutch title and little by little gaining a huge space in Erik ten Hag’s competitive team. Antony’s identification with the young and daring coach was immediate. He identified all the quality of the Brazilian and the adaptation in his scheme of sharp, objective counterattacks. Strong marking on the opponent’s ball out. In the midst of so much intensity, the Brazilian’s dribbles and sprints became fundamental.

Erik ten Hag was seduced by Manchester United. He is on a mission to rebuild the sleeping giant.

The greatest victor in English football has six Champions Leagues. The last one was won in the 2007/2008 season. This season, the board decided to bet on the formation of a ‘selection’ to form a team capable of winning the competition.

But in the 2023/2024 season, as it failed to qualify for the dispute this year. He placed sixth in the Premier League. And only the top four will compete in the competition.

With this obsession, he took away midfielder Casemiro from Real Madrid, for 60 million euros, around R$305 million; Argentine defender Lizandro Martínez, from Ajax, for 57 million euros, R$ 289 million; left-back Malacia, from Feyenoord, for 15 million euros, around R$57 million.





Cristiano Ronaldo has become a big problem. Because Manchester United is not in the Champions League and the Portuguese is already 37 years old, he knows he is in the final stages of his career. And he keeps trying to play on another team. But his salary is very high, around £550,000 a week. Which corresponds to R$ 3.3 million every seven days.

Eric ten Hag is unhappy with the situation. And he tries to put Cristiano Ronaldo in reserve, until everything is resolved. Detail: the Dutch coach does not care if the Portuguese leaves.

Because, according to the British press, since receiving the proposal from United, at the beginning of 2022, the Dutch coach has invited Antony to go with him to England.

And the Brazilian tried to warn Ajax’s management. He wanted to switch teams this mid-year window. The leaders realized what was happening and decided to face the Brazilian and say ‘no’.

Only they didn’t know who they were messing with.

Antony, backed by ten Hag, bought the fight.

And he openly states that he wants to quit Ajax.

“Since February of this year, my agents have come to Amsterdam to inform Ajax of my desire to leave the club to face a new challenge and that some interested clubs would arrive and with them, certainly a great offer.

“In June of this year, I interrupted my vacation and came personally to inform the Ajax managers, including the new coach, about my desire to leave and that they should consider this possibility, as it was a project for two seasons.

“I’m not asking Ajax to release me, I’m asking Ajax to sell me to the highest bidder for an Eredivisie (Dutch Championship) player. I’ve been insisting on this issue since February so that the club can rebuild the team with peace of mind.”

While Antony fights on his side, the Dutch coach continues to press Manchester United’s direction to buy the Brazilian. And the proposal reached 90 million euros, about R$ 457 million.

Ajax management said ‘no’. Claiming that he would not have time to find a suitable replacement for the Brazilian.

United reached 100 million euros, around R$508 million, the biggest proposal in history for a player who plays in Dutch football. Even betting on Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure, which would bring savings to the club. Portuguese is not considered indispensable by ten Hag.

Faced with pressure from Amsterdam’s own media, Ajax’s management insists that it has already reached 130 million euros, around R$660 million in player sales in this window. And that it doesn’t ‘depend’ on Manchester United’s money.

There are, however, four days left for the closing of the English window.

And the Brazilian guarantees that he will not change his stance.

He will continue to openly tell journalists that he wants to leave the Netherlands.

Antony’s firm stance is shocking the European press.





A player only 22 years old so determined.

It’s because he doesn’t know the strong personality of the former São Paulo striker.

The management of the São Paulo club, in fact, hopes desperately for the transaction to take place.

It would be about R$ 21 million for Morumbi, on account of the agreement with Ajax, and for having been Antony’s former club.

The war is at its height.

The Brazilian’s contract with Ajax runs until June 2025.

But he doesn’t want to comply at all.

And demands his departure now for Manchester United.

If sold for 100 million euros, it will be the third most expensive Brazilian in history.

The first is Neymar, signed by PSG from Barcelona, ​​for 222 million euros, about R$1.1 billion, the most expensive player of all time.

The second is Philippe Coutinho, who left Liverpool for Barcelona for 135 million euros, R$ 686 million.

Antony promises to fight until the last moment to leave…