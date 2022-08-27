Application issues alert every time Google collects your data; meet | Launchers and search engines

A new free app warns you every time Google collects data from users while browsing. Called GoogleTeller, the app beeps whenever the search engine collects information such as location, search history and ad viewing. The purpose of the tool, created by developer Bert Hubert, is to make users aware of how often Google collects data and alert at what time they are sent. Until then, the software is only compatible with Linux-based operating systems, including Debian, Gentoo, Linux Mint, Red Hat, CentOS, and Fedora, and can be downloaded from GitHub.

GoogleTeller has access to a list of IP addresses that Google uses for its services. Every time the user’s computer communicates with one of these addresses and sends data, the GoogleTeller application beeps. According to developer Bert Hubert, in some cases, the alert is issued as soon as the person writes the domain of a website, for example.

Application issues alert every time Google collects your data

Google, of course, can track things like search history, device location, ad and video views, and more. According to a survey carried out by the specialized website StockApps.com, Google is the biggest tech that tracks user data, even accessing emails sent by Gmail and videos watched on YouTube.

Most of this information is used for the search engine to diagnose bugs, optimize its services and to generate advertising and personalized ads. However, user privacy is at risk as external threats can steal and leak personal data that has not been properly protected.

How to escape Google’s crawlers

One of the ways to avoid Google tracking is to change your privacy settings. In your Google account, the user can limit the data shared with the search engine, blocking email tracking, location and deleting purchase history, among other privacy and security actions.

To do this, simply log in to your Google account, go to “Settings” and select “Manage your Google account”. There, in the “Data and Privacy” section, you can choose what data is saved in your account, ads shown to you, information shared, and other options.

Another option to escape trackers is to stop using your Google account and opt for private browsers. DuckDuckGo, for example, offers more privacy while browsing and does not store search history. Thus, users’ personal information is more secure. The browser still has other advantages, such as displaying fewer ads and faster page loading.

