Apps with more than 2 million downloads are stealing information from Brazilian users

Most people in the world have access to a cell phone with internet. This is because innovation has brought advantages when it comes to communicating and performing so many other activities. However, it is not made up of only good things.

With the evolution of the internet, many people started to use technology to apply scams and pass on viruses to the population. Unfortunately, a large part of users fall into the traps set by these criminals.

Virus apps

Currently, 35 apps that were available in the official stores of the Android operating system have been discovered to contain malware. These programs were responsible for spreading viruses that displayed various ads on users’ cell phones.

Their software ended up disguising themselves as utilities such as new emoji keyboards, image packs, wallpapers, among others. When adding up the data from all applications, about 2 million people installed the services available on the Google Play Store.

It is worth mentioning that the process took place in a very specific way. The program ended up filling the original ad spaces with fake pages. In addition, places where content should be could end up covered by ads.

All that income was clearly going into the pockets of criminals. This modality is difficult to detect since it hides the malicious data so that the user does not discover the crime and opt for removal.

These applications have ways of hiding and stealing data in a very evolved way, since it was able to modify aspects of the device such as hiding, making it impossible to close it. It is worth remembering that Google has already removed practically all of them from the air.

How to protect yourself?

Even if the company has already excluded the options from its catalog, the people who downloaded it could still have their cell phone at risk as they could be disguised as their own system icons.

For this reason, it is important to get an antivirus and scan your phone. With this, the program will detect the options that do not appear safe and then issue notifications.

It is important to keep this type of security always present on the cell phone and perform, from time to time, the necessary scans to avoid malware infestation on the device. Also remember to always update your operating system.

This is because through them it is possible to correct possible loopholes that may facilitate the action of those who seek to harm internet users.

Finally, whenever you download a new program, give priority to carrying out this process through the operating system’s official store. Also, look for developers who are already known and have a certificate. To do this, just search by company name and see user comments.

