Asus notebook with i3, 256 GB SSD and Windows 11 is cheap in installments – Tudo em Tecnologia

The Asus X515JA Notebook is a great recommendation for anyone looking for value for money. After all, it has a good chipset, updated operating system and SSD storage. And today, it has a super discount in installments, coming out at R$ 2,299 in 10 interest-free installments.

About its features, the Asus X515JA laptop has a 15.6 inch LED panel that impresses with its thin edges. There is also an Intel Core i3 1005G1 processor up to 3.4GHz along with a 256GB SSD. In addition, it leaves the factory with 4GB of RAM, but allows expansion according to the needs of each user.

See too:

Another highlight of this model is its Windows 11 operating system out of the box. Asus even included a generous 3,300mAh battery that supports 45W fast charging. Furthermore, it includes more highlights like an integrated webcam and an ABNT-2 Standard keyboard.

Main specifications:

Processor Intel Core i3 1005G1 up to 3.4 GHz Video card Intel UHD Graphics G1 RAM memory 4GB Storage 256GB SSD Keyboard ABNT-2 Standard Screen 15.6″ LED Drums 3300 mAh with 45W fast charging Weight 1.8 KG webcam integrated Bluetooth Version 4.1 dimensions Width: 36cm, Height: 1.99cm, Depth: 23.5cm

On special promotion, the Asus X515JA laptop is a great investment: