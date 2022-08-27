Atletico Madrid agrees to loan Renan Lodi, and Brazilian negotiates ‘final details’ to play for Nottingham Forest

According to ESPN, Nottingham Forest has reached an agreement with Atletico Madrid for a season-long loan from full-back Renan Lodi.

O Nottingham Forest advanced in negotiations to hire Renan Lodi. As he found out the ESPN this Saturday (27), the English club reached an agreement with the Madrid’s athletic and will now start talking to the Brazilian’s staff to align the terms of a contract.

The hit is for season loan.

THE ESPN reported this week an attack by the club of Premier League to have the defender, who fights for a spot in the call-up of the technician Tite to the World Cup in Qatar. Being among those called up for the World Cup, even, can be a decisive factor for the full-back to leave the Spanish team, which is already negotiating with Tottenham to hire Sergio Reguilón.

According to the ESPNRenan Lodi met with the coach of the mattressesDiego Simeone, last week and explained that he needs more minutes on the pitch to secure the call-up to the World Cup.

At the meeting, the defender was also sincere and told the commander that, if that was not possible, he would like to look for a new team.

as showed the ESPN.com.br on August 6Renan’s representatives met with Andrea Berta, Atleti’s sporting director, and heard from the manager that the Brazilian was in Simeone’s plans for the season.

However, the ex-Athletico-PR has not entered the field even once in 2022/23, which led Lodi’s staff to start looking for a new destination, in which he can add more minutes.

Last season, the athlete made 42 matches by the club, registering 4 goals and 5 assists.