Brazilian cardinals take office during Vatican event | World

20 new cardinals, summoned by Pope Francis, took office this Saturday (27) during an event in St. Peter’s Basilica.

Among the 20 new members of the high collegiate are two Brazilians. They are: Dom Leonardo Steiner, Archbishop of the Amazon, and Dom Paulo Cezar Costa, of the Archdiocese of Brasília.

The 85-year-old pontiff has summoned all the world’s cardinals to an unprecedented two-day meeting, which will take place after the inauguration of the new cardinals, starting at 4 pm (11 am GMT) on Saturday in St Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican.

The meeting sparked much speculation, in particular about the state of health of the pope, who underwent colon surgery in 2021 and suffers from pain in his right knee that forces him to use a wheelchair.

Francis did not rule out the possibility of resigning in the face of health difficulties, as he admitted at the end of July to journalists who followed his trip to Canada.

Announced by Pope Francis as the new cardinal of the Catholic Church in May this year, the Archbishop of Manaus, Dom Leonardo Steiner, is the first cardinal from the Brazilian Amazon.

Dom Leonardo Ulrich Steiner took office as Archbishop of Manaus in January 2020. He has taken over the position held by Archbishop Sergio Castriani since 2013. Until then, Steiner served as head of the local church and served as auxiliary bishop of Brasília.

In addition, Dom Leonardo has twice been secretary general of the National Confederation of Bishops of Brazil (CNBB).

The cardinal was born on November 6, 1950 in Forquilhinha, State of Santa Catarina, in the Diocese of Criciúma (Brazil). He made his religious profession in the Order of Friars Minor on 2 August 1976 and was ordained a priest on 21 January 1978.

He studied Philosophy and Theology at the Franciscans of Petrópolis; he holds a bachelor’s degree in Philosophy and Pedagogy from the Salesian College of Lorena. He obtained his Licentiate and Doctorate in Philosophy at the Pontifical University Antonianum in Rome.

Dom Paulo Cezar Costa, of the Archdiocese of Brasília, was made cardinal on the same date as Leonardo Steiner. Before that he was Archbishop of Brasilia from December 2020 to May this year.

Dom Paulo Cezar Costa was born in Valença, in the state of Rio de Janeiro, on July 20, 1967.

According to Dom Paulo Cezar Costa, the cardinals have a mission to serve the people of God, helping the Pope in the government of the church.

“And that is what the Pope asks of me, and I will try to do it with joy, serve with joy, looking to Jesus Christ, the great servant. To seek to serve the people of God with joy. To continue serving our beloved archdiocese with joy and to serve the Pope in the government of the church for what he asks, what he requests”, he said.

The cardinal holds a degree in theology from the Higher Institute of Theology of the Archdiocese of Rio de Janeiro (1991), a master’s degree in theology from the Pontificia Universitas Gregoriana (1998) and a doctorate in theology from the Pontificia Universitas Gregoriana (2001). Dom Paulo Cezar Costa was ordained a priest at the age of 25, when he was parish vicar in the Parish of São Pedro and São Paulo, in the municipality of Paraíba do Sul.

In 2010, he was appointed by Pope Benedict XVI as Auxiliary Bishop of the Archdiocese of São Sebastião do Rio de Janeiro. In June 2011, he had his name released as a member of the Episcopal Pastoral Commission for the Doctrine of the Faith of the CNBB. During the World Youth Day, in 2013, Dom Paulo Cezar Costa acted as Administrative Director.