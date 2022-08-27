Bruna Marquezine teaches how to take black from the obvious at a jewelry event. Photos!

AGNews

mount a stylish production in winter It can be challenging, right? Bruna Marquezine inspired by the outfit chosen for the event by the jewelry store Tiffany & Co, of which she is one of the faces in Brazil: the actress combined a jacket, dress with transparency and hot pants in the look.

The actress of “Blue Beetle” – a DC film whose recordings have already been completed – was with an all black production, but took the neutral tone of the obvious by bringing together different elements full of personality. The dress with transparency, discreet train and ruffles showed a hot pants.

Bruna Marquezine’s production also had a jacket: Bruna used the winter coat buckled at the waist and created a cinched effect that gave the production more charm.

Jewel chosen by Bruna has already been used by a superhero

Bruna Marquezine’s branded look also had different Tiffany jewelry: among them, the highlight was the iconic bracelet that has even appeared in the Wonder Woman movie! In production, Gal Gadot wore the shorter version of the Elsa Peretti bracelet, valued at R$113,000. At the event in São Paulo, Bruna Marquezine had the medium version in silver, on sale for just over R$10,000.

In addition to Bruna Marquezine, other national and international names were present at the event: Colombian singer J Balvin was specially invited for the night and arrived in Brazil with his girlfriend, Valetina Ferrer….

see more

See too

Paolla Oliveira shows off her healed belly in an all-black transparent look with a daring neckline. Photos!

Viviane Araujo wears an all black look and shows her pregnancy belly on a walk with her husband. Photos!

Bianca Andrade wears an all-black look and exchanges kisses with her husband, Fred, at a youtuber event