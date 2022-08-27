Cara Delevingne explains bizarre behavior at awards show

Cara Delevingne and Megan Thee Stallion at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. (Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for MRC)

Dear Delevingne became a meme on social media when she decided to act as Meghan The Stallion’s “personal assistant” at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards, which took place in May. Promoting her new project, the series “Only Murders in the Building”, the actress participated in the program “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” and explained her “bizarre behavior” at the awards.

The artist revealed that she was invited by the singer herself to accompany her at the event. “I was in Las Vegas with friends. I really wanted to see her play and she asked me to go with her”, he told the presenter. “I didn’t know I was going to sit down or do anything, I thought I was just going to watch her sing.”

Since he was already following Megan, he decided to help her memorize the speech she would need to give live. “She had a speech to give because she was winning an award, so I was helping her perform her lines,” she explained. “I was walking around with a clipboard helping her memorize her speech and she was on the red carpet so I was standing in the back and she was trying to shake [o vestido] and it didn’t really work. So I was helping her and I was cheering her up, being a [líder de torcida]”.

Delevingne told Fallon that she felt out of place during the event, as she didn’t know most celebrities, but she tried to have as much fun as possible. “I walked in and sat in the front row and was like, ‘I shouldn’t be here,'” she joked.

“I was like, ‘Let me get the angle right, I’m a photographer.’ , he added.