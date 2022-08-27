CBF will boost awards after Globo’s 50% readjustment

The renewal of the Copa do Brasil rights contract between CBF and Globo had an increase of around 50% compared to the current agreement. The broadcaster pays more than BRL 400 million per year until 2022. With the new negotiation, this amount could exceed BRL 600 million a year if certain targets are reached.

This Friday, CBF and Globo announced the renewal of the Copa do Brasil contract from 2023 to 2026. The blog had already reported that the parties were close to the agreement. There were proposals from two agencies IMG and Live Mode, and from SBT.

Globo’s total package was superior. There is a negotiation between the broadcaster to close with Amazon for the transfer of most of the games, in a model that is already in practice. The arrangement is being worked out and is likely, but has not yet been completed. Thus, Globo would share the costs of the operation. This agreement with Amazon also impacts the goal to be reached to boost the contract for CBF.

At CBF, there is the premise that the increase in the contract will be transferred to the clubs’ awards. In the model of the last contract, about 80% of the total value of the agreement was destined for the award of the clubs. A fifth of the total goes to the CBF, which applied a part of the costs of the Copa do Brasil, travel, promotions, etc.

With that, starting next year, almost R$ 500 million would be allocated as prizes for the clubs. Currently, the champion’s prize alone reaches R$ 60 million. The CBF has not yet detailed whether it will maintain the current distribution criteria.

This is not the only contract in the Copa do Brasil. The CBF also bids for the assignment of license plates in the competition. Currently, who manages this property is Klefer, a company that was investigated in the FIFA case. There are some companies competing for these rights.

The amount raised with plaques also goes to the award cake for the clubs. There is still no winner in this case.