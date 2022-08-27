CBLOL 2022: “Beating RED is a gas we needed”, says Goot | lol

+ CBLOL 2022: TitaN, after RED’s fall: “Neither p*** nor sad; proud”
Goot, FURIA hunter, embraces the top fNb after victory at CBLOL — Photo: Bruno Alvares / Riot Games
– RED is definitely a very strong team. They’ve already won two titles together and it’s hard to win them. But I think we met a lot as a team. Our choices are better, we are very comfortable with the way we are playing. Beating RED is a boost that we needed because it will give a lot of confidence for the next series – said Goot in a press conference after the victory.
FURIA will go into action this Sunday, in the lower final against LOUD, at 1 pm (Brasilia time). The hunter believes that the Panthers are in a position to face off against rivals in combat within matches.
– LOUD is a dangerous team. They have a very fast pace of play, especially in the early game. They have been fighting well; they pick fights well, something they didn’t do in the points phase. I don’t know if we’ll have to adapt a lot. Our team is fighting well too.
The winner of FURIA x LOUD qualifies for the grand final of the 2nd Split of CBLOL 2022. paiN Gaming is already guaranteed, for having beaten LOUD in the superior final, last week. The title dispute is scheduled for September 3, at the Ibirapuera Gym, in São Paulo.