Check out 6 must-see remakes in 2022

Published in: 08/25/2022

Last update: 08/26/2022

There is a constant debate in Hollywood about the lack of originality. Many fans complain about the repetition of themes. However, it can be interesting to watch reinterpretations of classics. After all, some remakes are a must!

With new adaptations for all tastes and ages, the year 2022 is full! That’s why we made a selection that ranges from the famous Disney productions to horror lovers. In addition to making new proposals for classics, the productions also recall forgotten titles. If you are a person who loves or is interested in remakes, check out the list!

1. Death on the Nile

The first movie on the list is the classic death on the nile . Being one of Agatha Cristie’s biggest successes, the feature was released for the first time in December 1978. It had the direction of John Guillermin and a strong cast with Peter Ustinov, Jane Birkin among others.

Synopsis

Linnet Ridgeway (Gal Gadot) and Simon Doyle (Armie Hammer) take a honeymoon cruise along the Nile River. On the ride, the heiress is mysteriously killed. Interestingly, the famous detective Hercules Poirot, finds himself on the boat and starts an investigation.

The problem is that new deaths arise on the vessel. These events end up hindering the investigations of the first case.

Datasheet

Duration: 2h7min

Genre: Police/Thriller

Directed by: Kenneth Branagh

Screenplay: Michael Green/ Agatha Cristie

Cast: Kennet Banagh, Gal Gadot, Emma Mackey

Original Title: Death on the Nile

2. Macbeth’s Tragedy

First film directed by Joel Coen without the participation of his brother. The Tragedy of Macbeth is an adaptation of the classic play by William Shakespeare. The feature (original Apple Films) divides the opinion of the fans, because it carries strong traits of the ‘Shakesperian theater’. But it is worth a lot for the different experience and great performances of the cast.

Synopsis

The film tells the story of Lord Macbeth on his return from a war. On the way home, the lord is approached by three witches, who have a vision of the lord becoming the next king of Scotland. Upon arriving home, Macbeth tells his wife the vision and she advises them to murder the king.

The tragedy begins at that moment. The film richly presents an overwhelming surge of greed, murder, madness, cunning and chaos.

Datasheet

Duration: 1h45min

Genre: Drama

Directed by: Joel Coen

Screenplay: Joel Coen/ William Shakespeare

Cast: Denzel Washington, Frances McDormand, Alex Hassell.

Original Title: The Tragedy of Macbeth

3. Matilda: The Musical

You have heard or read about Matilda. Right? Right! Know that the success of 1996 is back this year. After adapting the small screens to the musical theater. Following a different path from the trend, Matilda gets a new version and you can’t miss this one!

Brave an alert! The film returns to the scene a little different from its previous version. OK? This is because instead of returning with the first film, the production will adapt the musical.

Synopsis

The musical tells the story of a lonely and unusual girl. The girl uses her mind and vivid imagination to transform the universe around her. In this adaptation, the director promises more fantasy and magic.

Datasheet

Genre: Fantasy/Musical

Directed by: Matthew Warchus

Screenplay: Dennis Kelly, Roald Dahl

Cast: Emma Thompson, Lashana Lynch, Andrea Riseborough

Original Title: Matilda

4. Pinocchio

In recent years Disney has made many live action productions. Famous titles, such as Aladdin and The Lion King, have already had their reinterpretations and the animation and fantasy giant promises more. On September 8, the release of Pinocchio is expected. Write it down on your calendar, as you can watch it on Disney+

Synopsis

Carpenter Geppetto (Tom Hanks) creates a friendly wooden puppet. Over time, Geppetto nicknames the puppet Pinocchio and treats him like a son. Noting the carpenter’s genuine love for the puppet, the Blue Fairy (Cynthia Erivo) brought the puppet to life.

Alive, Pinocchio listens to Jiminy Cricket (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) and embarks on a great adventure. In it, the wooden boy goes through countless situations and meets diverse and peculiar characters, such as Jonao Honesto (Keegan-Michael Key), Sofia (Lorraine Bracco) and the Coachman (Lukes Evans).

Datasheet

Genre: Fantasy / Animation / Adventure

Directed by: Robert Zemeckis

Screenplay: Carlo Collodi, Chris Weitz

Cast: Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, Tom Hanks, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Lukes Evans.

Original Title: Pinocchio (Disney)

5. The Father of the Bride

Comedy released in 1991, O Pai da Noiva is a great success in the comedy genre. The film, starring Steve Martin and Diane Keaton, had its new version presented in June this year and has an equally talented cast, with highlights for Andy García as the bride’s father.

Synopsis

Billy loves his three daughters, but he hasn’t seen the eldest for a long time. Upon reuniting with her, the girl surprises her father with the news of her engagement. Billy, in turn, is having serious problems in his own marriage and is on the verge of breaking up. As he doesn’t want to open the game to his daughter, he and his wife decide to continue with the fake marriage.

As the days go by, Billy realizes that his daughter’s marriage goes against his family values ​​and traditions. Therefore, he believes that the young woman is about to make a big mistake in her life and tries in every way to end her engagement.

Datasheet

Duration: 1h58min

Comedy genre

Directed by: Gaz Alazraki

Screenplay: Matt Lopez

Cast: Andy Garcia, Gloria Estefan, Adria Arjona

Original Title: Father Of The Bride

6. Flames of Vengeance

Last but not least was Flames of Vengeance. Produced in 1984, the horror film directed by Mark L.Lester, is one of the successes written by renowned writer and screenwriter Stephen King.

Excellent choice for anyone who likes a little horror movie. In winter, with the lowest temperatures, hot popcorn and under the covers, Chamas da Vingança can turn your living room into a movie theater.

Synopsis

In college, Andy participated in an experiment with “batch6,” a drug with a hallucinogenic effect. The lot gave his mate, Victoria Tomlinson, telekinetic abilities. And to him, a kind of mind control. Over time, his daughter Charlie develops a frightening pyrokinetic power.

It doesn’t take long for the former college research group to know this. Wanting to carry out studies on the girl against the family’s wishes, the film records the family’s desperate attempt to escape.

Datasheet

Duration: 1h34min

Screenplay: Keith Thomas (II)

Screenplay: Stephen King, Scott Teems

Cast: Zac Efron, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Syndney Lemmon

