Check out the movies, series and documentaries coming to Netflix in September

The long-awaited “Blonde” reveals the trajectory of the star Marilyn Monroe, wrapped in mystery, ostentation and beauty

For subscribers who follow Netflix movies, series, shows and documentaries in the US, see what’s coming in September – “Blonde” about Hollywood legend Marilyn Monroe; “Collateral” with Tom Cruise and “Cobra Kai” Season 5

From the Newsroom – Netflix subscribers in the US have everything to celebrate with the new movies, series, shows and documentaries that arrive in September to increase all tastes and expectations – especially the original Netflix releases. Classics like “Major Dad” and “The 4400”, all eight seasons of “The Vampire Diaries” and high-end productions are in the package.

The long-awaited “Blonde” (2022), Netflix Original Movie – Ana de Armas plays the role of Hollywood legend Marilyn Monroe in this film directed by Andrew Dominik. For fans of the 50’s movie diva, surprising revelations about her trajectory shrouded in mystery, scandal and beauty.

______continues after advertising_______





From September 1st, “A Cinderella Story” (2004) – Hilary Duff family rom-com; “A Clockwork Orange” (1971) – Nominated for 4 Oscars, this science fiction crime film is a Stanley Kubrick classic. There is also the “Austin Powers Trilogy” and “A Knight’s Tale” (2001) – Heath Ledger’s historical film.

Another must-see movie, “Collateral” (2004), features Tom Cruise as an assassin who uses a taxi driver, Jamie Foxx, to reach his next target. There is also the “Despicable Me” collection, and “Dolphin Tale 2” (2014) – a Warner Bros family film, starring Morgan Freeman.

Tom Cruise stars in the thriller “Collateral” as a ruthless killer

Highlight for the documentary series, “I Survived a Crime” (Season 1), about “A&E” crimes, presented by ABC News reporter Gio Benitez. Worth seeing, “JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure (STONE OCEAN)”, Netflix Original Series – Episodes 13-24 of the anime series.

From September 2nd, “Buy My House” (Season 1), Netflix Original Series – Reality show. “Dating and Related” (Season 1), Netflix Original Series – A reality show about single brothers helping each other find their soulmates.

Unmissable launches

The comedy “This Is the End” has James Franco and a first-rate cast

“Cobra Kai” (Season 5) Netflix Original Series – Continuing the story of Daniel and Johnny 30 years after The Karate Kid. “End of the Road” (2022) Netflix Original Movie – Crime thriller starring Queen Latifah.

“This Is the End” (2013) (2013) – James Franco, Jonah Hill and Seth Rogen star in this comedy. “Travelin’ Band”: Creedence Clearwater Revival at the Royal Albert Hall (2022) – SVOD premiere for this musical documentary.

For those who like suspense, “DAHMER” (Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story) (Limited Series) Netflix Original Series – produced by Ryan Murphy about the serial killer, played by Evan Peters.