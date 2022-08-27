Co-founder reveals his biggest regret with Twitter

THE Twitter’s transformation into a company is the biggest regret of the co-founder of the social network Jack Dorsey, who commented on the matter on Thursday (25). Created by him and partners Biz Stone, Noah Glass and Evan Williams, the platform was launched in March 2006.

The businessman’s regret came to light in the answer he gave to a follower, who asked him if the microblog had turned out the way the creators had imagined, as reported by the Reuters. “The biggest problem and my biggest regret is that it became a company,” the developer tweeted.

If it wasn’t a company, what structure should the service follow? Following the message, Dorsey explained that, in his view, the best option for the social network was to have become a “protocol”not owned by the State or any other company.

Dorsey wanted Twitter to become a protocol, like email.Source: Pexels

Had it followed the path planned by one of the founders, the platform would work like email, according to the former CEO of Twitter. In this way, it would not need the control of a centralized entity, and could be used by people to communicate normally.

Summoned by Elon Musk

Even though he no longer held the position of CEO of the company, Dorsey was intimidated by Elon Musk’s lawyers to testify in the trial of the breach of agreement for the acquisition of the social network. The billionaire tries to get rid of the obligation to make the deal and is looking for evidence to support his argument that the company lied about the number of bots.

Since leaving the microblogging leadership position in November 2021, the entrepreneur has led Block, formerly known as Square, a digital payments startup. Despite his departure, he still has a small stake in Twitter, entitled to receive a few hundred million dollars in the event of the sale of the company.