Corinthians receives polls by Róger Guedes; club does not intend to trade it

O Corinthians received, in recent days, polls from more than one club interested in counting on striker Róger Guedes. However, there is no interest in trading the player at this time.

One of the interested teams is Sporting, from Portugal, with an offered value of around 8 million euros (about R$ 40 million). The information was initially provided by the ge and confirmed by Sports Gazette.

Timão’s number 10 shirt, Róger Guedes is high on and off the pitch. Corinthians’ top scorer in the year, with 11 goals scored, the striker is a key player in the current scheme of coach Vítor Pereira, especially after the departure of Willian, who recently terminated his contract.

AND MORE: Róger Guedes and the magic of shirt 10: see the attacker’s numbers after exchange

Guedes’ bond with Alvinegro runs until August 2025, with 40% of his rights linked to the club. Hired last year, he leads several club statistics in the period and has fueled the Corinthians attack in recent duels. Against Fluminense, in the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil, he scored the goal that secured the tie by 2-2.

Still in the ball market, Corinthians set the goals for Léo Natel’s loan to Casa Pia, from Portugal. The player’s trip is scheduled to take place at dawn from Saturday to Sunday.

According to the report, the salary will be fully paid by the Portuguese and, in addition, if Natel plays in 60% of the total games, with at least 45 minutes per match (final average), they will have to make the mandatory purchase at the end of the period. .

Leave your comment