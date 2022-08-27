Coritiba lineup: Guto Ferreira promotes debut in the defense and should make nine changes against Avaí | coritiba

Coritiba will have several changes in the lineup to face Avaí on Saturday, at 16:30, at Couto Pereira, for the 24th round of the Brazilian Championship. Coach Guto Ferreira is considering up to nine new players in the starting line-up with Egídio and Fabricio Daniel as the only survivors.

The coach, who debuted with a 5-2 rout against Fluminense, away from home, will move in all sectors. The first is in the alviverde goal. Goalkeeper Alex Muralha has recovered from muscle pain, returned to training and starts – Rafael William was not even listed.

In the defense, Jhon Chancellor will make his debut and replaces Marcio Silva. Luciano Castán, on the other hand, is back from suspension and forms the duo with the Venezuelan for Guillermo’s departure. The sides also undergo changes, with Nathanael and Diego Porfírio in the places of Matheus Alexandre and Guilherme Biro, respectively.

Likely: Alex Muralha; Nathanael, Jhon Chancellor, Luciano Castán and Diego Porfírio; Willian Farias, Bruno Gomes and Fabrício Daniel (Jesús Trindade); Egidio, Alef Manga and Adrián Martinez (Léo Gamalho)

1 of 1 Jhon Chancellor will make his debut for Coritiba — Photo: Felipe Dalke/Coritiba Jhon Chancellor will make his debut for Coritiba — Photo: Felipe Dalke/Coritiba

The coach also changes everything in between. Willian Farias, who served suspension, and Bruno Gomes, are the midfielders – Val (suspended) and Bernardo leave. Already Fabrício Daniel, who played in the offensive trio against Flu, can be retreated to the creation sector. Thus, Jesús Trindade would leave the team.

Finally, in attack, Alef Manga regains the title, while Adrián Martínez is the most quoted to be the man of reference. Léo Gamalho was related, but he feels a muscle discomfort.

The changes between Coritiba vs Avaí Sector Goes into Leaves Goal Alex Muralha Rafael William Side Nathanael Matheus Alexandre Side Diego Porfirio Guilherme Biro quarterback John Chancellor Guillermo quarterback Luciano Castan Marcio Silva Quite Willian Farias bernard Quite Bruno Gomes value Attack Alef Mango Jesus Trinity Attack Adrian Martínez Leo Gamalho

Coxa comes from four straight defeats and has only two wins in the last 10 games. The sudden drop in performance put him in 18th place, with 22 points.

Already Avaí is just above, with 23 points, in 17th position. Leão has not won for six games and has only one positive result in the last 10 played.

