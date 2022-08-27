Coritiba vs. Avaí: fans throw popcorn at the arrival of the players, and Alef Manga is restrained by security | coritiba

Coritiba players were welcomed with popcorn before the match against Avaí this Saturday, for the Brazilian Championship. Coxa faces Leão from 4:30 pm, and ge follows everything live.

The Alviverde delegation arrived at around 3 pm at Couto Pereira, and about 70 fans were waiting in the access tunnel to the stadium. As soon as the athletes got off the bus, the crowd started throwing popcorn at them.

Striker Alef Manga didn’t like it, stopped in front of the protesters and wanted to argue. Coxa’s bodyguards and midfielder Thonny Anderson held him down to avoid friction.

Technical sheet: Coritiba vs Avaí

In the last three weeks, the fans of Coritiba intensified the complaints for the performance in the Brazilian. The fans went to Graciosa’s CT to make demands and then promoted two protests in Couto Peira, the first with banners and the second with shouts of protest.

Alviverde is coming off four straight defeats and has only two wins in the last 15 games. The sudden drop in performance put him in 18th place, with 22 points.

The Leão has not won for six games and has only one positive result in 10 matches. Campaign that pushed him to the Z-4, in 17th place, with 23 points.

Only one point separates the clubs in the standings. Whoever wins has the possibility of leaving the ZR if Cuiabá stumbles against Santos, at home. A tie is not good for anyone.

