Cruise X Nutico – Supersports

1 time END OF THE FIRST STAGE! Cruzeiro goes into the break with a lead on the scoreboard.

1 time Julio Vitor dominates Thomaz’s pass in the left corner of the area, but finishes weakly, facilitating Rafael Cabral’s defense.

1 time Jean Carlos takes a corner from the right side, Jobson heads the first post and sends it over the goal.

1 time DEFENDED!!! Souza takes a free-kick from the left midfielder to the goal and Rafael Cabral palms for a corner.

1 time Jean Carlos opens the area to Thomaz on the right and he fouls in the tackle with Matheus Bidu.

1 time 4 MORE! First half will go up to 49 minutes.

1 time Without possession of the ball, Cruzeiro tries to pressure Nutico in the attack field.

1 time Z Ivaldo crosses the ball from the right and Joo Paulo, on the penalty spot, clears it from the top.

1 time Nutico closes in the defense field and Cruzeiro exchanges passes, looking for spaces.

1 time Jobson receives a pass from Julio Vitor at the entrance of the area and finishes over the goal.

1 time Jobson warned with a yellow card.

1 time ALMOST!!! Bruno leaves the goal to intercept Brock’s throw to Luvannor, he breaks, but Cruzeiro’s striker can’t take advantage of it and Nutico’s defense gets the ball.

1 time Luvannor leaves the ball with Neto Moura in the right half and he risks the kick from outside the area. Bruno defends with ease.

1 time Bidu avoids the ball going out on the left wing, but Anilson takes the lead and plays.

1 time Ball possession: Cruzeiro 73% x 27% Nutico.

1 time ALMOST!!! Joo Lucas brings the ball from the left to the middle and triggers Thomaz at the entrance of the area. He hits the net from the outside.

1 time Bruno Rodrigues launched through the middle, but Anilson takes the lead and regains possession of the ball for Nutico.

1 time Jean Carlos tries to counterattack by launching Kieza through the middle, but goalkeeper Rafael Cabral leaves the goal and removes the danger.

1 time Even with an advantage on the scoreboard, Cruzeiro maintains pressure in the attacking field.

1 time ALMOST!!! Z Ivaldo risks the kick from the right half, the ball bounces halfway and almost fools goalkeeper Bruno.

1 time Bidu crosses the ball from the left and Joo Paulo deflects his head to the other side of the field.

1 time Julio Vitor advances on the left, he checks with Kieza, but slips when it’s time to finish and Cruzeiro regains possession of the ball.

1 time ALMOST!!! Wesley launched into the right tip of the area, adjusts for the left-handed leg, but slips at the time of submission and sends the ball close to Bruno’s right crossbar.

1 time Jobson throws the ball from the right midfielder to Kieza in the area, but Luvannor clears it high.

1 time Luvannor, on the right side of the area, passes through elevation and Maurcio pushes away at the first post.

1 time VAR confirms Cruzeiro’s goal.

1 time CRUISE GOOOLLL!!! Z Ivaldo crosses the ball from the right midfielder and Edu, at the penalty spot, sends his head to Bruno’s right corner.

1 time ON THE BEAM!!! Matheus Bidu triggers Edu from the left side of the area and he hits the right post. Referee calls offside on play.

1 time Wesley Gasolina takes a corner from the right side and Jobson hits the first post.

1 time Luvannor tries to cross the ball from the right wing and Mauricio pulls away for a corner.

1 time Neto Moura tries to trigger Luvannor, but the ball goes straight to goalkeeper Bruno.

1 time ALMOST!!! Edu receives a throw from Z Ivaldo in the right tip of the area and finishes close to the crossbar.

1 time Cruzeiro exchanges passes in the defense field.

1 time Bruno collided with the post on the move and the referee stopped the game.

1 time ALMOST!!! Bruno Rodrigues, on the left side of the area, kicks in place and Bruno palms. On the rebound, Wesley Gasolina crosses from the right wing, the ball deflects on the marking and crosses the area.

1 time Bruno Rodrigues takes the corner from the left side and Z Ivaldo, on the second post, heads into Bruno’s defense.

1 time Bidu crosses the ball from the left and Maurcio intercepts the ball for a corner.

1 time NOT WORTH IT!!! After reviewing the VAR, the referee cancels Cruzeiro’s goal and calls off Eduardo Brock in the play.

1 time referee awaits the VAR check to validate Cruzeiro’s goal.

1 time CRUISE GOOOLLL!!! Wesley takes a corner from the right side, the Nautico defense can’t get away. Luvannor locked. Edu tries to finish in the left corner of the small area and, in the rest, Oliveira, at the entrance of the small area, sends it to the net.

1 time Edu opens play for Wesley on the right side of the area, but the cross is blocked for a corner.

1 time Wesley Gasolina crosses low from the right wing looking for Edu, but Bruno keeps the ball.

8

1 time Bruno Rodrigues tries to invade the area from the right, but the ball goes too far and Jobson keeps it.

1 time Julio Vitor crosses the ground ball from the left to the edge of the area, but Wesley Gasolina intercepts.

1 time Cruzeiro presses on the attacking field.

1 time Eduardo Brock crosses the ball from the left midfielder to the area, Edu tries to dominate, but the ball stays with the goalkeeper Bruno.

1 time Matheus Bidu tries to score on the left wing with Bruno Rodrigues, but the return is lost on the side.

1 time Bruno Rodrigues intercepts Nutico’s ball out, but the referee points to a hand touch.

1 time Luvannor receives a pass from Wesley Gasoline on the right wing, but crosses the ball straight to the baseline.

1 time Luvannor falls into dispute with Joo Paulo in the area and VAR reviews the bid.

1 time Wesley receives a pass from Neto Moura on the right wing, crosses low and Nutico’s defense pushes away.

1 time The ball is rolling! Nutico’s exit.

1 time Cruzeiro plays with blue shirts and white shorts. Nutico wears white shirts and red shorts.

1 time Teams on the field!

1 time Rodolpho Toski Marques officiates the match, assisted by Ivan Carlos Bohn and Lilian da Silva Fernandes Bruno. Vincius Furlan is in charge of VAR.

1 time Nutico starts the match with: Bruno; Anilson, Maurcio, Joo Paulo and Joo Lucas; Jobson, Souza, Thomaz and Jean Carlos; Julio Vitor and Kieza.

1 time Cruzeiro is lined up with: Rafael Cabral; Z Ivaldo, Lucas Oliveira and Eduardo Brock; Wesley Gasolina, Filipe Machado, Neto Moura and Matheus Bidu; Bruno Rodrigues, Luvannor and Edu.

1 time Warm-up completed and teams defined!

1 time Pleasant night in Belo Horizonte. The thermometers in the Independence stadium read 20C.

1 time In the first round, playing in Recife, Cruzeiro beat Nutico with a goal from Willian Oliveira.

1 time The absences of Nutico are Richard Franco, Geuvnio, Djavan, Lucas Paraba, Lo Passos, Hereda and Bryan, injured. The innovation of the Pernambuco team is the debut of coach Dado Cavalcanti in charge of the team.

1 time Paulo Pezzolano, sent off in the last match, will not be able to command Cruzeiro on the sidelines. His replacement is assistant Martn Varini. Joo Paulo and Waguininho, injured, and Chay, suspended, are also out of the game.

1 time On the field, two completely different realities: Cruzeiro leads Serie B, with 54 points (ten more than the second place), while Nutico is the bottom line, with 21 points.