“Cruzeirão returned”: fans rehearse a party with close access; see accounts | cruise

Mathematically, Cruzeiro has a 99.99% chance of accessing the Serie A. Confirmation of the return to the elite of Brazilian football seems to be a matter of time. With the victory, the club reached 57 points, opened 13 of advantage for the vice-leader (Bahia) and is 19 points distant from the fifth place (Londrina). Distance that can drop to 18 points, if Tombense wins this Saturday.

With the current record in the championship (48%), Lodrina’s team and Tombense’s team would reach 55 points at the end of the tournament – two less than Cruzeiro’s current score. It would take a considerable sprint to raise the score.

According to figures collected by the Department of Mathematics at UFMG, Cruzeiro’s current score guarantees a 48.3% chance of access. In the accounts of the mathematicians of the University, with 67 points, the club clinches access. There are 10 points to win in the next 36 possible, since Raposa still has 12 games to go.

Cruzeiro will have no rest after the victory over Náutico. The players returned to Toca da Raposa after the match and, this Saturday, they carry out activities at Toca da Raposa. The trip to São Luiz, site of the next match against Sampaio Corrêa on Tuesday, is scheduled to take place on Monday – after a Sunday of training.

