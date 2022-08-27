Cruzeiro gets suspensive effect for Paulo Pezzolano after STJD punishment | cruise

The Supreme Court of Sports Justice (STJD) granted, this Friday, the suspensive effect requested by Cruzeiro to coach Paulo Pezzolano. The Cruzeirense coach had been suspended for three games (one of them already completed), because of the expulsions against Fluminense and CSA.

With the decision, Paulo Pezzolano will return to command the team, from the bench, in the game against Sampaio Corrêa, next Tuesday. He is released until the appeal is heard. Cruzeiro filed, on Thursday, the request for suspensive effect.

Even with the appeal granted by the STJD, Paulo Pezzolano will not be on the pitch, in the match against Náutico, on Friday night, at Independência. He will serve the automatic punishment, referring to the expulsion against Grêmio, last Sunday.

The appeal of the suspensive effect will still be judged by the STJD, but there is still no date set. The coach is free to train the team in the field, until the next trial.

Cruzeiro’s wish when asking for suspension was so that Pezzolano could return to command the team in this trio of games in which the coach was punished with suspension. In this sequence, Cruzeiro can reach the average score for access in the running points: 63.

Due to the last red card received against Grêmio, the coach can still be punished with suspension in more games. He will be tried again by the STJD, on a date not yet defined. Cruzeiro sees less chance of punishment.

Pezzolano guarantees not to have offended the referee of the match in Porto Alegre. He was with a recorder, due to the documentary being recorded about Cruzeiro, and the audio must be taken to prove that there were no offenses directed at the referee.

