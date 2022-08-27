Cryptocurrency laundering lane points to SP

They point to the northwest of São Paulo, in the city of São José do Rio Preto, one of the clues of the investigation carried out by the Ministry of Public Security of Panama against money laundering involving cryptocurrencies. The operation, launched in May last year, led to the creation of the Asset Laundering and Corruption Task Force on September 13, in collaboration with the US Embassy. An Italian investment analyst, Enrico de Vitto, is one of the targets.

The task force was “stimulated” by the US government, which rules and dominates in Panama, through its investigative bodies.

Brazilian targets of the investigation are not yet known, but Panamanian sources speak of obtaining the collaboration of Brazilian authorities.

The Panama MP’s operation was leaked to investigative journalists working to identify the crime of money laundering in the Americas.

The Panamanian government, which has had members accused of involvement in drug trafficking, says the task force will serve as a model in the region.



The city of Rio de Janeiro has vaccination coverage of 88.8% of the population with two doses or a single dose Photo: Tomaz Silva /EBC

More than 80% of Brazilians are immunized

Despite having left the spotlight in recent months and the beginning of election campaigns, the federal government’s national immunization campaign against covid continues to advance across the country. More than 171 million Brazilians are already vaccinated, equivalent to more than 80% of the population, according to vaccination data from the vaccinebrasil.org platform. In Emmanuel Macron’s France, the figure is 78%.

The average number of new infections has been falling for more than a month after a spike, but has now dropped to 15,000 and is at its lowest level since May.

The average number of deaths, which in the end is what really matters, follows the same trend. That’s 145 a day, the lowest level in two months

Due to the success of vaccination and the percentage of booster doses, the severity of the disease has decreased and the recovery rate has now reached 98%.

power without shame FHC’s Lott When he heard firsthand from FHC that José Serra would be the government’s candidate for president, in 2002, the then president of state-owned Furnas Centrais Elétricas Luiz Carlos Santos was premonitory: “You will repeat JK, president: you will be recognized by history , but will not be able to elect his own successor.” FHC doubted: “Do you think Serra is that bad?” Santos replied without mincing words: “Serra is the literate Lott, president” JK candidate, General Henrique Teixeira Lott lost the election. Saw too.

Favorite PT activist at the UN, Michele Bachelet should take advantage of the finger pointing at Brazil and question the invasion of businessmen’s homes based on opinions given in private conversations.

Minister Anderson Torres (Justice) celebrated another drop in murders. According to him, Brazil had already reached the lowest rate in the historical series in 2021 and “reduced another 5% in the first half”.

Lula and Bolsonaro are still reluctant to participate in the Band debate, Sunday (28). One says he will only go if the rival goes too. The broadcaster has been promoting these confrontations for forty years, since the country’s redemocratization.

Until May, inflation for the last 12 months was over 12%. Just three months later, inflation for 2022 is already at 5%. The expectation is for further deflation for the month of August.

Quote of the day The only truth in the interview is the hoarse voice Former judge Sérgio Moro on the interview of former president Lula to Jornal Nacional

Infrastructure specialist Paulo Rocha recalls that the war between Russia and Ukraine showed the need to diversify sources and increase energy generation. “One of the great challenges of the next government”.

The number of Brazilians trying to illegally migrate to the US soared by 33.6% and reached the highest level of the year. Official data confirmed 5,814 illegal entry attempts by Brazilians in July.

New visa to seek work in Portugal comes into force this Friday (26). The expectation is that the relaxation of the law should significantly increase the number of Brazilians in that country.

IBGE census takers work to draw a new portrait of Brazil, but the questionnaire is lame. Only income of the head of the family is noted, total number of people, access to water and sewage and number of bathrooms.

How will Lula know who to accuse of “ostentation” if the IBGE census takers don’t ask how many televisions are in the house?