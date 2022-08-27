Cuiabá coach praises Santos before reunion

Santos faces Cuiabá, this Sunday, away from home, in a game valid for the Brazilian Championship. The match marks the reunion of the Santos team with António Oliveira, who worked at Peixe in 2020. He arrived with Jesualdo Ferreira and was responsible for coaching the Under-23 team.

In a press conference held this Friday, the coach spoke about the opportunity to meet Peixe and did not spare praise for his former club.

“It’s always special to me. It is a club that I have a huge affection for, for the people, for some players with whom I had great pleasure to be able to work and that I will meet again, because I already did it when I was at Athletico. A city that I also have a huge affection, a huge crowd. A colossus of world football, which sometimes seems dormant, but which at any moment can hatch”, said the coach..

Jesualdo was fired in August of that year and Santos even tried to keep Antônio Oliveira, but the Portuguese opted to leave. At the time, many boys who were with him and are now in the professional made posts with praise for the professional at Alvinegro.

On the other hand, Antônio Oliveira arrived in Cuiabá this year. He has four wins, four draws and six losses. The team is in 16th place, with 24 points, and comes from a Juventude victory and a draw with Atlético-GO.

“In the last game, they won a classic, which gives them confidence, and they will definitely want to keep this sequence of good results, to continue the work that has been developed. A new coach has arrived, another quality coach of Brazilian football. What I expect is a difficult game, and it is up to us to do our job, to be competitive, to have much more desire to win than the opponent, to be organized and above all to be more effective than in the previous game”, completes the coach. .