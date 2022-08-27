Denilson says Botafogo’s fight is to stay in Serie A and projects classic against Flamengo: ‘Good reason to recover’

O Botafogo is going through a difficult time in Brazilian championship and will face a difficult classic against Flamengo, Sunday at Nilton Santos Stadium. The red-black club must re-list the alternative team, since in the middle of the week it will have a commitment for Libertadores.

the commentator Denilson believes that the game against the arch-rivals is a golden opportunity for Botafogo to recover and win the first victory in the return of the Brasileirão.

– It is a good reason for Botafogo to recover in the championship or at least move away from the relegation zone, regardless of whether it is team 1 or team 2 of Flamengo, which is the only one in Brazil that can have the privilege of putting the reserves to play with all the quality they have. Winning Flamengo gives morale to the sequel – said Denilson in “Jogo Aberto”, by Band.

Denilson reiterated that Botafogo’s fight this year is to stay in the First Division. At the moment, Glorioso is four points clear of the relegation zone.

– I still think that Botafogo’s season is one of permanence in Serie A. It is a project that will be built in the long term, not immediately. They started well, now it is very bad in the competition, but a victory makes the team breathe a little more – he opined.