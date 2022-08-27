Derby between Corinthians and Palmeiras opens the Brazilian Women’s semifinals dispute; see x-ray | women’s football

The dispute for places in the final of the Brazilian Women’s Championship starts this Saturday with the derby between Corinthians and Palmeiras, starting at 2 pm, at the Neo Química Arena. Click here to follow the Real Time!

On the other side of the bracket, Internacional and São Paulo will play the first leg on Sunday, at 11 am, in Beira-Rio. Follow the match in Real Time here!

Sportv broadcasts all matches, with real-time coverage from ge.

+ See the Brazilian Women’s table

1 of 3 Women’s Brazilian Cup — Photo: Cristiane Mattos /Staff Images Woman / CBF Women’s Brazilian Cup — Photo: Cristiane Mattos /Staff Images Woman / CBF

The four best teams from the first phase reach the semifinals. Palmeiras advanced in the lead, with 37 points, and then passed Grêmio in the quarterfinals with 7-1 on aggregate. It also has the best attack, with 52 goals – Bia Zaneratto is the team’s top scorer, with nine.

Who passed in the vice-leadership was São Paulo, with 35 points. Then it overcame the traditional Ferroviária in the knockout stage, with a 0-0 draw in Araraquara and a 2-0 victory in Barueri.

Inter, in turn, took third place overall (33 points) and then dispatched Flamengo (3-1 in the first leg, away from home, and 1-1 in Beira-Rio).

Corinthians already added 32 points in the classification phase and eliminated Real Brasília in the quarterfinals with two wins (2-0 and 1-0). The team has the least leaked defense (12 goals conceded) and is going in search of the fourth Brazilian title – it is the current champion (2020 and 2021) and also took it in 2018.

The classic from São Paulo is the re-edition of the last edition, when Corinthians raised the cup (wins 1-0 and 3-1). Timão also defends the writing of never lost to Palestrinas in knockout since Palmeiras reactivated the sport in 2019.

2 of 3 Duel of the duel between Palmeiras and Corinthians for the first phase of the Brazilian Women’s Championship — Photo: Rebeca Reis / Staff Images Woman / CBF Duel of the duel between Palmeiras and Corinthians for the first phase of the Brazilian Women’s Championship — Photo: Rebeca Reis / Staff Images Woman / CBF

The general record between the rivals is also favorable to Corinthians, with six wins, against one of Palmeiras, in addition to four draws. The return departure is scheduled for September 10 (Saturday), at 2 pm, at Allianz Parque.

The clash between Inter and São Paulo is also a replay of what happened in the knockout stage of the 2021 Brazilian Women’s Championship, but in the quarterfinals. At the time, Inter prevailed and qualified for the semifinals.

After Sunday, the teams will face each other again on September 12 (Monday), at 5:30 pm, at Arena Barueri.

3 of 3 São Paulo x Internacional, Brasileirão women — Photo: Luiza Moraes/Staff Images Woman/CBF São Paulo x Internacional, Brazilian Women’s Championship — Photo: Luiza Moraes/Staff Images Woman/CBF

The teams that play the return game at home (Palmeiras and São Paulo) had a better campaign in the sum of the phases. It’s the only advantage.

In case of two draws or a victory for each side for the same goal difference, the definition goes to penalties.

See below how the table of the Brazilian Women’s semifinals was:

08/27 (Saturday) – 2pm – Corinthians vs Palmeiras, at Neo Química Arena

08/28 (Sunday) – 11 am – Internacional x São Paulo, in Beira-Rio