Discover the ‘Uma Linda Mulher’ hotel, where Galvão Bueno stayed; daily rates can reach R$ 126 thousand – Casa Vogue

Discover the ‘Uma Linda Mulher’ hotel, where Galvão Bueno stayed; can reach R$ 126 thousand (Photo: Publicity/Four Seasons)

Sports announcer Galvão Bueno and businesswoman Desirée Soares, his wife, traveled to Los Angeles, California, and stayed in one of the most acclaimed hotels by movie fans, the Beverly Wilshire. The location, known for being the setting for the movie ‘A beautiful woman‘, is located in Beverly Hills, near Hollywood, and has daily rates that can reach R$ 126 thousand.

The hotel, opened in 1928, is part of the Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts network. The place has daily rates from R$ 4 thousand. THE penthouseas the main suite at the Beverly Wilshire is called, has three bedrooms, views of downtown Los Angeles and high ceilings, with a daily rate of around US$ 25,000 (approximately R$ 126,000).

Penthouse at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel (Photo: Publicity/Four Seasons)

Through a video on Instagram, the couple revealed some details of the suite, which includes a large balcony. The trip was designed to celebrate Desirée’s birthday.

“Desirée, my princess! Beverly Whilshire Hotel, Los Angeles! In 2000, we had an early honeymoon, inspired by the movie ‘Pretty Woman’, ‘Pretty Woman’, which Julia Roberts and Richard Gere did here! Twenty-two years then we’re back to celebrate your birthday! I love you more than ever!” wrote the narrator.