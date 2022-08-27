Documentary questions death of John McAfee, ‘badboy’ of the tech world

Known as “bad boy” of technology, John McAfee was found dead in his cell in a prison in June 2021. The event caused strangeness for exposing the controversial life of the creator of the first commercial antivirus in history.

Now, there is a feature film that includes the ex-executive’s own death in the list of these controversies. The Netflix documentary “John McAfee: Genius, Controversial and Fugitive” casts doubt on the death of the creator of the popular antivirus.

The production, released in 2022, and directed by Charlie Russell, brings together interviews and images about the controversial years in which MacAfee was on the run from the police. But the curious thing is that in one of his final scenes, his ex-girlfriend’s statement makes room for the possibility that it was all just a farce by the businessman.

The alleged suicide, according to police, took place hours after the Spanish court approved his extradition to the United States, his country of origin. And if he were handed over and tried in the US, he would face a sentence of up to 30 years in prison.

Is John still alive?

The documentary rekindles some questions about the eccentric figure. One of the points is the possibility that his death was forged to gain definitive freedom. At least that’s what his ex-girlfriend Samantha Herrera suggests, who says she received calls after the incident in the Spanish prison.

Doubt is triggered by the viewer in one of the final scenes of the documentary. When the ex-girlfriend is asked about the last time she was in contact with McAfee, the answer is as follows:

“Um…I don’t know if I should say it. But two weeks ago, after his death, I got a call from Texas. ‘It’s me, John. I paid people to pretend I’m dead, but I’m not dead.’

And the ex-girlfriend still adds that McAfee — supposedly hiding in Texas — would have invited her to live the life of the fugitive with him.

McAfee’s controversial journey

From what the documentary shows, McAfee’s 75 years of life were quite intense. The entrepreneur began his career as a programmer for NASA — North American Space Agency. And in 1987, he founded McAfee Associates, releasing the first commercial antivirus on the market. Less than ten years later, in 1994, the founder left the company of the same name and, in 1996, sold all his shares.

In 2012, McAfee was arrested by police at his home in Belize — a country on the east coast of Central America — which is a two-hour flight from Miami. The charges were illegal possession of a firearm and drug manufacturing. Also in 2012, the death of his neighbor Gregory Viant Faull raised suspicions for McAfee and the police reached out to him for clarification. But McAfee chose to flee rather than testify.

Ex-girlfriend Samantha Herrera – who claims to have received a call from McAfee after he was pronounced dead – said in the Netflix documentary that she helped the businessman escape Belize in a trawl (bag-shaped fishing instrument) . The connection with an influential relative would have facilitated the businessman’s escape from the Caribbean coast after the murder investigation.

McAfee even ran for president of the United States in 2016. In an anti-tax stance, he said he hadn’t filed an Income Tax Return since 2010. And that ended up adding one more accusation to his long list. In October 2020, McAfee was arrested in Spain for tax evasion.

On June 23, 2021, his extradition back to the United States was issued. And, theoretically, his controversial trajectory would have ended with his death in the Spanish jail.

The possible faked suicide wouldn’t be a complete surprise given McAfee’s record for freedom. He previously allegedly faked a heart attack while in custody in Guatemala to avoid deportation to Belize. That’s what journalist Andy Meek says, who has personally interviewed McAfee a few times.

For those who are curious about the documentary “John McAfee: Genius, Controversial and Fugitive” (in English originally as “Running with the Devil: The Wild World of John McAfee”), know that it is now available on Netflix, including for Brazilian customers .