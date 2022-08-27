Dorival Júnior puts current Flamengo and Santos de Neymar as the best squads he worked

interviewee of “The Round” podcast this Friday, Dorival Júnior placed the current Flamengo group as one of the best squads that has ever worked alongside Santos de Neymar, Ganso and Robinho, in 2010. In the chat, the coach talked about the recovery of the group’s “morals” – which was down in 2022 – upon his arrival at the club.

– It’s a very interesting cast today. For 70 days I had been experiencing uncertainty, difficulties, everyone being questioned, no one else was of any use. It’s to see how quickly things change once you’ve taken positions. Which is only confirmed when you have the acceptance of your working group. That’s what we felt in here – he added:

– Everyone recognizes being a different cast, perhaps one of the best I’ve worked with, if not the best. I also worked in a great squad in 2010, in the assembly of Santos, which gave me great pleasure – said the current Flamengo coach.

Check out other responses from Dorival Júnior to the podcast “A Rodada”:

Flamengo’s recovery under your command

The Brazilian coach is used to problems of this type, catching teams in the middle of competitions. In a situation like we face, this has already happened with great teams in our hands, you end up creating a kind of cuirass in which you know club situations. It’s my third time at the club, I knew most of the players in the squad. I had five or six at Santos, Filipe started with us at Figueirense, several players were on my second spell at the club.

It is natural that they make a comparison with the previous CT. I don’t like this kind of situation. You have to know, from an invitation, I had never left a club in the middle of a job, I took this position because I felt I needed to return to Flamengo and I didn’t know I would have a second chance. Something told me it was time. I have a lot of respect for Ceará, the players, the board, but I called the president and explained the whole situation.

Flamengo goalkeeper management

I took a stand on Hugo in a different sense than what people approach. I didn’t do it to remove him from the scene, but for that moment to pass, and for Hugo working within his conditions and quality, which he has a lot of, he can return in better conditions, suddenly not being held responsible for everything that had been happening. .

I know that the player has his preparation for him to assimilate praise and criticism, but I felt that Hugo was necessarily wearing out. For the professional and person he is, he didn’t deserve to be going through. He’s a great goalkeeper, I’m sure the moment he’s able to come back and the opportunity he’ll make the most of it.

With Diego it was a big misunderstanding, I have nothing against him. He returned as a starter, even coming back from injury, and had a new injury due to an overload, and Santos joined the team. Today the team has three great goalkeepers and prepared for any situation.

We all make mistakes (in 2018, in the friction with Diego Alves), but it’s a past situation. Today it is a very calm, clear, professional and respectful situation.