Drugovich overtakes eight in 4 laps and extends lead at the front

The Brazilian pilot Felipe Drugovich gave a show at sprint race of the 11th weekend of Formula 2 held today (27), at Spa-Francorchamps. After taking advantage of the safety car to change tires, the Brazilian driver overtook eight opponents in the last four laps, moving from 12th to fourth. With the result, he reached 187 points and increased his lead in the championship.

An accident with Sargent caused the entry of the safety car, which returned to the pits on lap 1. Drugovich was only in 12th place and, on the restart, he already left Novalak, his teammate at MP Motorsports, behind. Shortly after, he passed Vips and the Brazilian Enzo Fittalpi.

Armstrong Iwasa, Beckmann and Armstrong also fell behind on the next lap. Back in sixth place, where he was before going to the pits, he still left Frenchman Pourchaire behind. The Frenchman is the runner-up in the championship and, with today’s three points, he reached 162. Finally, he overtook Verschoor on the 18th and final lap, receiving the checkered flag very close to Boschung, who was third. Liam Lawson won the race and Jack Doohan was second.

advantage increases

As he took pole position, Drugovich started the weekend with two points. Fourth place guaranteed five more to the Brazilian, who reached 187. Pourchaire added just three and went to 162. The advantage, which was 21 points, is now at 25.

Tomorrow (28), at 5:20 am, the traditional race, called a ‘feature race’ by the organization, takes place again in Spa. While Drugovich starts first, sharing the front row with Enzo Fittipaldi, the Frenchman will only be eighth.