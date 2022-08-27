Dudu minimizes lack of chances in the Selection after Tite’s praise: “I reached the top at Palmeiras” | palm trees

Dudu’s lack of chances in the Brazilian team is a recurring theme in the striker’s history at Palmeiras. And this week, Tite returned to speak on the subject.

In an interview with Band, the coach said that shirt 7 is still on the Brazilian team’s radar, but he lives with great competition. He admitted that he may have given few opportunities to the Palmeiras idol.

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

1 of 4 Dudu celebrates the goal for Brazil against Colombia, in 2017 — Photo: André Durão Dudu celebrates the goal for Brazil against Colombia, in 2017 — Photo: André Durão

Dudu thanked the compliments, but says that at 30 years old he is well resolved in relation to the Brazilian team. Although at other times he has already shown annoyance due to the lack of chances, the striker now says he prefers to focus on building his history at Palmeiras.

“I’m glad he remembered, knowing we’re being watched. It’s important for the player. I have always stood out in Palmeiras, being the big name of the team, Palmeiras has been disputing a lot of titles, with a winning trajectory. This credences that we are under the eyes of the coach of the Selection – he summarized to the ge.

– If a summons comes, we will be very happy, we will be prepared and available. But if you don’t come, too, we’ll keep doing our best at Palmeiras, as I always do, defending the club, playing for titles and writing a beautiful story for Palmeiras.

2 of 4 Tite and Dudu during training with the Brazilian team, in 2017 — Photo: André Durão Tite and Dudu during training with the Brazilian team, in 2017 — Photo: André Durão

During his seven seasons as a highlight for Verdão, Dudu had only two calls-up to the Brazilian national team, both in 2017.

So far out of the cycle for the World Cup that will be played at the end of the year in Qatar, the striker says that the competition is the height that a player can reach. But he is proud to say that he managed to reach the top at Palmeiras.

– Playing in a World Cup is the top of what the player reaches, it’s important, but if I don’t have a chance too, I reached the top at Palmeiras, very high. I am happy to be marked in the history of a great club like Palmeiras. I am very proud of that,” he added.

Dudu’s focus this second semester is on the dispute for two more titles for Verdão – he has already participated in eight conquests for the club.

3 of 4 Dudu on the field for Palmeiras — Photo: Marcos Ribolli Dudu on the field for Palmeiras — Photo: Marcos Ribolli

This Saturday, Palmeiras will go to Maracanã to face Fluminense, for the 24th round of the Brasileirão. And for the third time in a row, he will fight as leader against the second place. Fernando Diniz’s team is eight points behind.

– When you are in first and you are going to play against the others, the important thing is that those who are fighting for the title don’t add many points. If we win or draw, it’s a good result for us – he analyzed.

– We always want to win, but we won’t win all of them. If we can’t win, we can score points, it’s a direct competitor, it’s the second place and if we win we open up a good advantage. We need to play a good game, it was a difficult game here (in the first round), we were 1 to 1. It will be difficult for us – he concluded.

Dudu is elected ‘Craque do Jogo’ and comments on a tie with Flamengo: “A great game for those who saw it”

+ Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!

🎧 Listen to the podcast ge Palmeiras🎧