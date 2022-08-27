Echoes: Meet the Netflix thriller series that’s making the rounds

Mystery, drama and a lot of suspense fill the episodes of echoes, new Netflix original series. Launched this month, the production timidly arrived in the streaming catalog, but has been gaining more prominence in recent days and has already secured its place in the top 10 of the platform.

But what is the series about? echoes follows two twin sisters, Leni and Gina, played by Michelle Monaghan (The best of me and The bride’s best friend).

Since childhood, the two combine to frequently change identities with each other. Thus, Leni and Gina lead a double life: the two share two husbands, two houses and a daughter. Everything changes, however, when Leni mysteriously disappears, leaving the entire ‘relay of lives’ to Gina.

While the police believe she ran away voluntarily, the sister suspects that something terrible has happened. Now, Gina must discover her sister’s true whereabouts.

Watch the trailer for echoes:

echoes was created by Vanessa Gazy, who also executive produced alongside Brian Yorkey and Quinton Peeples. The latter two as showrunners.

In addition to Monaghan in the lead role, the cast has Matt Bomer (white collar), Daniel Sunjata, Ali Stroker, Karen Robinson, Rosanny Zayas, Michael O’Neill, Celia Weston, Gable Swanlund and Jonathan Tucker.

echoes Will there be a 2nd season?

Released on August 19th and initially created to be a miniseries, it is not yet known if echoes will have a second season. Before giving any answer about new episodes, Netflix should analyze the audience of the series so far.