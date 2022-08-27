End of carpooling: Waze Carpool to be closed in Brazil, USA and Israel soon

Waze Carpool arrived in Brazil in 2018 as a way to save money when taking short trips together with other users, but this possibility will soon be eliminated. The termination of the service was communicated by the company in a statement sent to The Verge.

According to Waze, the change was caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, which made the company change its strategies and made the use of Carpool unfeasible due to the ease of contamination in closed environments, which required people to social distance for long months. .

As such, Waze Carpool will end in September in Brazil, the United States and Israel, where it has been available since 2018.