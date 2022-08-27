episode 4 premiere time

Tales of the Walking Dead premieres tomorrow (28) with the episode “Amy/Dr.Everett“, which has the following synopsis (We remind you that the main universe of the series, counting on The Walking Dead complete, is available through Star Plus):

“In a nature documentary set in the “dead sector,” a naturalist who studies walkers meets a spirited settler; At the same time, an unlikely spite is forged between the two as the settler tries to argue for the people to reclaim the land from the dead.“

Amy enters the dead sector and is about to run into zombies, when she is rescued by Dr. Everett. He is an academic who studies the behavior of walkers, which he believes are a separate species.

The girl is impressed with the hermetic life that the man leads and tries to impose his own way, at the same time she is impressed with the man’s dedication to his scientific activities.

The episode remembers Fear The Walking Deadclinging to what made the franchise a hit with fans.

As a result, watch the trailer for episode 1×04:

Tales of the Walking Dead schedule

the first episode of Tales of the Walking Dead debut around 4:00 (BRT) this Sunday (21), only through the AMC+ In the USA.

Cast

In the list we have: Terry Crews, Olivia Munn, Anthony Edwards, Poppy Liu, Daniella Pineda, Danny Ramirez, Jessie T. Usher, Samantha Morton, Loan Chabanol and Embeth Davidtz.

In short, we still don’t know when the series will debut on streaming in national territory, probably from Star Plus. In Brazil, eager fans should come up with alternative subtitles for the episodes. As soon as a date is confirmed in Brazil, we will add the information.