Fast & Furious 10: Jason Momoa to Play Androgynous Villain in Vin Diesel’s Movie

The actor revealed more details about his character in the tenth feature of the franchise, which premieres in May 2023.

Jason Momoa will finally be playing a villain and he can’t wait to show it to the world. The actor spoke about his role in the movie Fast & Furious 10 on the red carpet of the Apple TV+ Season 3 launch of See. “It’s the moment of my life. I can finally be the bad guy. I’ve been the good guy for a long time,” the Aquaman interpreter said in an interview with Variety.

Momoa also revealed more details about his character in the tenth film in the franchise, directed by Frenchman Louis Leterrier – which arrives after the troubled departure of Justin Lin. “He’s very sadistic and androgynous,” said the actor. “He’s got a lot of problems, this guy. He definitely has some issues with his father.” The new film is expected to hit theaters on May 19, 2023.

In Fast & Furious 9, Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) and Letty (Michelle Rodriguez) were living with their son, Brian, when they are threatened by Dom’s missing brother Jacob, who is working alongside Cipher (Charlize Theron), villain of Fast & Furious 8. In addition to the already known cast, the tenth feature in the franchise brings new actors in addition to Momoa, such as Brie Larson (Captain Marvel) and Alan Ritchson (Reacher).

See: “Skol Brass” Seller Will End Up in Jason Momoa’s Series

Before that, however, we will see Momoa on the big screen as a hero. The forecast is that Aquaman 2 will hit theaters in December 2023. In the same interview, the actor talked about the participation of Ben Affleck playing Batman in the long. “It’s just hugs and kisses. I love this guy,” he said. “We get along too well. It’s great to see you again.”

Momoa stars in the third and final season of See, an Apple TV+ original series. The production follows a dystopian world where half the population has been wiped out by a virus and the few survivors have completely lost their sight. This loss was passed on in a hereditary way for centuries, forcing the human race to find new ways of survival and interaction.