Flamengo news today

Flamengo may have departures in the coming days. Vitinho hit with a club from Arabia. Lázaro is being coveted and João Gomes has entered Real Madrid’s radar. New sponsor closing until next year. So you don’t miss a thing, Torcedores.com brings you the main news from Mengão today.

Vitinho leaves Flamengo

Flamengo is about to make another exit official. Striker Vitinho agreed with Al Ettifaq, from Saudi Arabia, and will leave Rubro-Negro after five years at the club. The information was released by ge.

Lázaro, from Flamengo, is coveted in Europe

The agents of young Lázaro, from Flamengo, met with the board to define the athlete’s future. The Rubro-Negro has already turned down a proposal of 5 million pounds (about R$ 30 million, according to the current price) from West Ham. However, Aston Villa, Leicester and Celta de Vigo enter the negotiation.

João Gomes in the sights of Real Madrid

Another Flamengo player entered Real Madrid’s crosshairs. After negotiating Casemiro with Manchester United, the Spanish team observes midfielder João Gomes. The information is from journalist Julio Miguel Neto.

David Luiz speaks out after suspected viral hepatitis

“We continue in the battle! Thank you Nation for your support and messages with me! I am well. God is good all the time!”, wrote David Luiz in an Instagram post.

New sponsor in Flamengo

The Assist Card, an insurance and travel company, closed with Flamengo until December 2024. The brand will be stamped on the back of the shirt, where it was written “FlaTV, and will yield R$ 20 million to the club until the end of the contract. . The information is from journalist Venê Casagrande.