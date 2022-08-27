Former Palmeiras defender makes agreement to support daughters of fatal accident victim | Sport



Renan, defender of RB Bragantino – Ari Ferreira/Red Bull Bragantino

Published 08/26/2022 15:40

Rio – Defender Renan made an agreement with the courts to pay a kind of “pension” for the daughters of Eliezer Pena, a motorcyclist who was run over and killed by him on July 22 this year. The athlete was announced by Shabab Al Ahli, from the United Arab Emirates.

This type of compensation is stipulated from the expenses of a victim’s dependents. In this way, the player will pay an amount that includes moral and material damages. The money will be used to raise the two daughters of the motorcyclist, who was married. Last week, the 20-year-old defender received authorization to leave Brazil and resume his professional career. After the terminations with the clubs from São Paulo, the athlete would be having difficulties to return to work in the country precisely because of the trampling. However, the Justice determined that Renan must appear in all acts of the process.

The 20-year-old defender killed a motorcyclist in a traffic accident. The victim, foreman Eliezer Pena, was riding a motorcycle to work when he was hit by the player’s Honda Civic at around 6:30 am. Eliezer was from Palmeiras and left a wife and two daughters. The player was loaned to Bragantino by Palmeiras since April. However, after the event, Massa Bruta decided to terminate the loan contract with the defender, which was valid until the end of this season. Palmeiras also fired Renan for just cause.

Abel Ferreira and Palmeiras players met with the victim’s family at Allianz Parque. The widow also received R$ 242,000, the amount of the bail paid by the athlete. Verdão was available to offer all support to Eliezer’s family. In addition, fans of the team created a virtual crowdfunding that raised more than R$ 50 thousand to family members.