From April to now, Vitinho is the sixth renegade to leave Flamengo – 08/26/2022

In less than five months, now with the departure of Vitinho, Flamengo got rid of the sixth player renegade by the fans. Left-back Renê, right-back Isla, defender Gustavo Henrique, defensive midfielder William Arão and midfielder Andreas Pereira left the club before him. All hated by most red-blacks.

None are needed. On the right-back came Varela, who has not yet debuted, and Rodinei (believe whoever you want) is enjoying his best moment in more than six years at Fla. On the left, Ayrton Lucas is playing well and, in the defense, Fabrício Bruno, recovered, finally, manages to have a sequence of good matches and even Léo Pereira suffered a metamorphosis worthy of caterpillar and butterfly (until the arrival of Dorival Junior he was another of the most hated of the cast).

In midfield, Arturo Vidal has arrived, arriving, and there is his compatriot Erick Pulgar to debut. In attack, even with Cebolinha, still shy, few doubt that he will be more useful than Vitinho – even because he was always a much better player.

It is true that the two Diegos are still in the squad, who also fell out of favor this year. The goalkeeper played only six times in the Brasileiro and the midfielder (who has already anticipated, saying he will not renew his contract for another season) became a player for “Menguinho”, the successful reserve team that allows “Mengão” (the starting lineup) is spared for the Copa do Brasil and Copa Libertadores, where the title chances are infinitely greater than in the Brazilian.

Hired in the last year of Eduardo Bandeira de Mello’s administration, for more than R$ 50 million, Vitinho was one of the worst deals in red-black history. He leaves now for free, for Arab football, and Flamengo will only earn something in the unlikely possibility of him being traded in the future. Who will fall for this trap?