From blogger to politician, the Empire of Lies follows… | Clovis Holland

André Janones: one more card in the election deck, but in the virtual field

premiered in July, on the platform star +the film “Lie Influencer”with the actress Zoey Deutch (pictured right) playing Danni Sanders, an aimless, friendless and love-lifeless aspiring writer who, in her eagerness to increase her influence on social media, pretends to take a trip to Paris to post.

For Good connoisseur, the light comedy is actually configured as an acid criticism of the unthinkable attitudes that someone can have in order to become the next internet influencer.

As we are in election period, I remembered that famous and “unpretentious” video of a young man “making fun” by teaching how to shave unpublishable parts. He managed to make his banality viral and, like any good opportunist, surfed the wave of bizarreness in the political debate and became a parliamentarian. Look at the risk we once again take!

In recent interview, the media psychiatrist Ana Beatriz Barbosa Silva, a reference in behavior and mental disorders, commented on a research that points out that Brazilians spend around eight hours a day, that is, a working day on the web, especially on social networks. This was before the pandemic.

He was taxing: 90% what you see on these platforms are lies, constructions to be presented as real. “Everyone creates what they want to be and it’s going to get much worse with the metaverse,” she anticipates, referring from the fashion blogger to the candidate on his walks on the periphery to where he will never return.

It is in this tired of the formula of fake personasbut doing the opposite way, which gains national dimension the virtual performance of the federal deputy André Janones. The miner, affiliated to the Forwardwithdrew his candidacy for president and supports, but with conceptual reservations, the Squid. It has guided public opinion, a kind of anita with pants and with clear reflections on the scenery.

In this Wednesday, stopped the podosphere with its participation in the Twitter Space Secret Roomin a conversation where the son of a maid who managed to become a lawyer and deputy exudes his truth, without strings attached, without verbal makeup, without intellectual pedance and speaking from a place neither above nor below, but next to the interlocutor.

Alert at the Highland to the opponent on a field where Carlos Bolsonaro and team reigned unhindered. With one difference: the voter of 2022 is much more experienced and aware of content on the net, fake news and other signs of this time… Like it or not, Janones will still have a lot to talk about… and it’s also in the real world.

New phase





Leon Cabral (Purchasing Director), Daniela Cabral (CEO of Acal), Cabral Neto (Business Director) and Tiago Cabral (Strategic Planning Executive)











With 67 years in the market, lime presents its expansion plan today. Among the novelties, it announces its new organizational structure, with Daniela Cabral as the Group’s CEO, alongside Cabral Neto (Business Director), Leon Cabral (Purchasing Director) and Tiago Cabral (Strategic Planning Executive). From now on, the company has a Board, with Marlene Cabral, wife of the founder Raimundo Cabral (in memoriam) as chairman of the Board of Partners. Ritelza Cabral is in charge of the Family Council and Gilberto Costa is in the Advisory Council.

Marketplace





Adão Linhares – Founder and advisor of Grupo Energo











Founder and advisor of Energy Group, Adão Linhares commemorates the 15 years of operation of the renewable energy company, announcing a growth plan that should place the company, in up to three years, throughout the Northeast and, in the next five, in twenty Brazilian states. There is also the prospect of reaching other Latin American markets in the next decade.

Medicine





Ophthalmologist Abelardo Targino holds today the Macula Symposium









doctor requested ophthalmologist Abelardo Targino coordinate today Hotel Oasis Atlantico and open to all, another edition of the Macula Symposium. This year, the event will discuss hereditary retinal diseases and will be attended by ophthalmologists Juliana Sallumfrom Sao Paulo, Rosane Rezende and Gioavanna Provenzano, from Rio de Janeiro. More information: (85) 98879-1445.

Evidence





Zoey Deutch









Zoey Deutch parading his half-teen, half-fatal style on the red carpets of life. Character in the movie “Lie Influencer” has earned the actress invitations to interviews on social media and its toxic character on young people, above all.

Film-maker Quinn Shepharddeclared about the production: “The film is quite inspired by the cultural moment we are in, working as a form of fusion of all the madness that we absorb daily when we are online”, said the director, whose filmography brings, as a brand, dramas from adolescence in their school and interpersonal relationships.

To celebrate

Beloved in the many ways in which he circulates, entrepreneur Sacha Jucá reunited with friends for their traditional birthday lunch. Meeting was at Coconut Bamboo Varjotafollow attendance…

latest

Point: beach club Other Beachat the cumbuco, attracting the cool ones. Cláudio Nelson, Camila Lima, Renata Zeidan, among those who attended last weekend.

For the joy of grandparents Gyna and Randal Pompeubaby Luiz Randal arrived yesterday, son of Theo Randal and Tatiana.

enjoy the european summerHelano Nogueira and Lara, Marcelo Franco and Bianca, Pedro Fiúza and Lara.

traversing the big AppleTayra Romcy and Léo Aguiar.

Scheduled from the 16th to the 25th of September the 4th edition of National Handicraft and Culture Fair (Fenacce). Registered tenants in Buyer Project have advantages. Registration at www.fenacce.com.br.

Fecommerce today receives the ambassadors of the republics of Cape Verde, Guinea Bissau, Mozambique and Burkina Faso to present about the economic potential of Ceará and possible synergies with the countries.

See you tomorrow.

