From Revenge, Blonde and the 7 Best Netflix Movies to Watch in September 2022

Blonde, take revenge, love in the village, and more great Netflix movies are coming in September! While there aren’t as many notable Netflix original series releasing in the next month, there are several highly anticipated movies to make up for it.

Ana de Armas stars as Marilyn Monroe in the movie buzzy Blonde based on the Joyce Carol Oates novel of the same name, so Maya Hawke and Camila Mendes team up to take down their respective tormentors in take revenge. There are also new Netflix movies starring the likes of Queen Latifah and Allison Janney on the way.

Other Netflix Movies Coming in September Include a Tyler Perry and Rob Zombie Feature The monsters restart. Needless to say, September is looking like a great month for movie buffs.

The best Netflix movies to watch in September 2022

love in the village

Broadcast on Thursday, September 1

the Vampire Diaries actress Kat Graham and The Umbrella Academy‘s Tom Hopper stars in this swoon-worthy romantic comedy about a young woman (Graham) who takes a trip to Verona, Italy after a bad breakup only to discover she’s not alone in her village. After a mistake leads to a double booking, she has to spend her romantic getaway with a cynical but very handsome Brit (Hopper).

love, guaranteed director Mark Steven Johnson directs this film from a screenplay he wrote. love in the village it also stars Raymond Ablack, Laura Hopper, Sean Amsing and Emilio Solfrizzi.

end of the road

Queen Latifah and Chris Bridges (Ludacris) star in this high-octane action thriller directed by Millicent Sheldon from a screenplay by Christopher J. Moore and David Loughery.

A cross-country trip becomes a road to hell for Brenda (Queen Latifah) and her family when they find themselves in the crosshairs of a mysterious assassin while alone in the New Mexico desert. Mychala Faith Lee, Shaun Dixon, Frances Lee McCain and Beau Bridges also star.

take revenge

Broadcast on Friday, September 16

This dark comedy Hitchcockian film features some of the scariest protagonists of all: teenagers. Weird stuff star Maya Hawke joins riverdaleCamila Mendes to form an unlikely friendship as they try to exact revenge on each other’s tormentors.

The premise sounds a bit similar to movies like cruel intentions or the television series sweet / viciouswhich is fitting given that creator Jennifer Kaytin Robinson directs the film and co-wrote the script with colleagues. sweet / vicious writer Celeste Ballard.

Mendes plays high school girl Drea, who sees her reputation ruined after her sex tape leaks to the entire school. On the other hand is Eleanor (Hawke), a strange transfer student who is frustrated at having to attend classes with her old bully.

Austin Abrams, Ava Capri, Talia Ryder, Jonathan Daviss, Maia Reficco, Paris Berelc, Alisha Boe and Sophie Turner also star.

A jazzman’s blues

Broadcast on Friday, September 23

Tyler Perry’s latest film is A jazzman’s blues. Perry writes, directs and produces this sweeping tale of forbidden love, starring Joshua Boone and Solea Pfeiffer as hapless lovers. The cast includes Amirah Vann, Austin Scott, Milauna Jemai Jackson, Brent Antonello, Brad Benedict, Kario Marcel, Lana Young and Ryan Eggold.

Perhaps one of the most moving parts of this film is the inclusion of an original song performed by Ruth B. with songs arranged and produced by multi-Grammy winner and two-time Oscar nominee Terence Blanchard, music by Aaron Zigman and choreography by Debbie Allen.

Lou

Broadcast on Friday, September 23

I was already sold out when I saw that Allison Janney and Jurnee Smollett were starring in a movie together, but then I realized the movie was going to be an intense thriller, and I got even more excited. We’ve seen Janney do a lot of comedy and her fair share of drama, but Lou marks a change of tone and something new in his career. I know she’s going to rock it and this is personally one of my most anticipated movies on Netflix for September.

The film, produced by Bad Robot’s JJ Abrams, centers on Lou (Janney) trying to live a quiet life when she is interrupted by a desperate mother (Smollett) who begs Lou to help her save her kidnapped daughter during a big storm. The two women risk their lives on a dangerous rescue mission, exposing dark and shocking secrets from their past.

Janney and Smollett join Logan Marshall-Green, Ridley Asha Bateman and Matt Craven in a film directed by Anna Foerster.

The monsters

Broadcast Tuesday, September 27

This is probably the most controversial of all the movies on this list. I’m not the biggest fan of Rob Zombie, and fans of the original 1960s comedy are just cautiously optimistic about whether the rebooted movie will be any good or not.

The horror comedy film is produced, written and directed by Zombie. It serves as an origin story for the beloved characters from the original series, introducing us to Lily and Herman Munster when they first met in Transylvania before moving to America.

Jeff Daniel Phillips and Zombie’s real-life wife Sheri Moon Zombie play the lead roles of Herman and Lily. They are joined by Daniel Roebuck as The Count, with Sylvester McCoy as Igor and Richard Brake as Dr. Henry Augustus Wolfgang.

The monsters will be released on digital, Blu-ray and DVD on September 27th, with Netflix becoming your exclusive streaming home – please note that this is not actually a Netflix production, but Netflix is ​​a distributor.

Blonde

Broadcast on Wednesday, September 28

Of all Netflix movies released in September, Blonde starring Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe, is probably the most anticipated and talked about of the group. I expect Blonde be in contention for the Oscars next year, as the producers and streamer give a big push for De Armas to be nominated in the leading actress category.

While some people were tricked into believing Blonde is a Marilyn Monroe biopic, that’s not entirely true. the film, from killing them softly director Andrew Dominik, is based on the fictional novel of the same name by Joyce Carol Oates. Even though the real Monroe inspires the book, it’s a biographical fiction novel that boldly reimagines the star’s life. The film generated some controversy due to its rare NC-17 rating.

Adrien Brody, Bobby Cannavale, Xavier Samuel and Julianne Nicholson also star.

Which of the Netflix movies in this article are you most excited to watch in September?