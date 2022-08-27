Gabriel Neves worries and Rogério Ceni does ‘chair dance’ in São Paulo’s squad in the duel against Fortaleza

Next Sunday the Sao Paulo faces Fortaleza for the 24th round of the Brazilian Championship. The preparations for the Morumbi game entered the final stretch this Friday (26th) and after good news, doubt loomed in the Barra Funda CT.

Gabriel Neves showed evolution after a ligament injury in the ankle, when performing exercises on the lawn. The steering wheel also underwent physiotherapy and the Tricolor coaching staff will have the last test on Saturday (27th), since there is a great possibility that Gabriel Neves will participate in the training together with the group.

However, the trend is that Rogerio Ceni do not trigger the midfielder against Fortaleza, as the main projection is to have the player available for the match against Atlético-GO, in the first game of the Copa Sudamericana semifinals, Thursday (1), in Goiás . The commander of the Morumbi team wants to focus on the dispute in the continental competition and must make significant changes to spare athletes.

São Paulo should not count on Miranda, who had an ankle trauma and is undergoing treatment. However, the probable lineup of Tricolor Paulista, against Tricolor do Pici, should go to the field with: Jandrei, Rafinha, Diego Costa (Luizão), Ferraresi and Welington; Pablo Maia, Galoppo, Nikão (Rodrigo Nestor) and Igor Gomes; Marcos Guilherme (Bustos) and Luciano.