Galaxy A04 Core and M04 appear in the BIS certification and should arrive soon

This week, Samsung made official its new basics, the Galaxy A04, highlighting the new 50 MP sensor and the Exynos 850 chipset. But the entry line should not stop there, suggests a discovery in the Indian BIS certification. This is because the Galaxy A04 Core cell phones were identified in the database, by the model number SM-A042F/DS, and the Galaxy M04, or SM-M045F/DS.
Still no official release date, the presence in the certification suggests that they could be released soon in India. This new listing does not detail the specifications of the devices, but the A04 Core already had leaked renders and some details revealed by Geekbench, such as the MediaTek Helio G35 processor, 3 GB of RAM and native Android 12.
The Galaxy A04 Core has a single camera setup on the back with an LED flash. The screen on the front has a teardrop notch for the front camera. The screen size and camera specs are yet to be revealed.
The Galaxy M04, in turn, should bring very similar characteristics, as it copies the MediaTek Helio G35, with the same 3 GB of RAM and Android 12.
Remembering that the last basic Galaxy M, the Galaxy M02, came out in India in February 2021, as a renamed variant of the Galaxy A02.
With a 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ resolution, the Galaxy M02 had a plastic body and was designed to offer good value for money with the MediaTek MT6739W processor, which works in conjunction with 2GB or 3GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage.
