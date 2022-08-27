Galaxy A04 Core and M04 appear in the BIS certification and should arrive soon

This week, Samsung made official its new basics, the Galaxy A04, highlighting the new 50 MP sensor and the Exynos 850 chipset. But the entry line should not stop there, suggests a discovery in the Indian BIS certification. This is because the Galaxy A04 Core cell phones were identified in the database, by the model number SM-A042F/DS, and the Galaxy M04, or SM-M045F/DS.

Still no official release date, the presence in the certification suggests that they could be released soon in India. This new listing does not detail the specifications of the devices, but the A04 Core already had leaked renders and some details revealed by Geekbench, such as the MediaTek Helio G35 processor, 3 GB of RAM and native Android 12.