German couple travel the world recreating classic movie scenes; Look

Since 2014, couple Robin Lachhein and Judith Schneider, from Frankfurt, Germany, have started a tradition: they have fun reinterpreting movie classics during their vacation. This is because the two travel the world to recreate famous scenes in landscapes that do not leave the viewers’ memory.

It all started with a prank in Prague, according to American CNN. Passing through the city in 2014, they decided to imitate a scene from the 1996 film “Mission: Impossible”, and recorded the result with a camera.

Over the years, they’ve been to Rome, New York, cities in the US state of Utah for their summers of “Thelma and Louise”, “The Hunger Games”, “Eat, Pray and Love”, “The Devil Wears Prada “, in addition to the series “Game of Thrones” and “Downton Abbey”.

The tradition went so far that, in 2018, they decided to document their adventures through the real-life cinema universe on an Instagram, “Secret Famous Places”. Today with over 50,000 followers, they have already gained some famous fans, such as Hilary Swank and Marion Cotillard.

“We just wanted to make the photos to put in the living room at home at first, to have great memories of the places we visited. But more and more people started reacting to these photos,” Robin told the US outlet.

The couple, who have been together for 11 years, did not expect their hobby to gain so much attention.

He says that friends thought they were editing in image editing software and were surprised to find that the couple was in the places in the movies. It was then that he and Judith decided to start working on their productions, with the right angle and costumes. “We were laughing the first time we thought about dressing up as actors because it’s a lot of work, but we decided to give it a try.”

In Prague, for example, things didn’t go exactly as they tried the first time around. As soon as the two posed, it started to rain non-stop and the final photo only managed to come out the next day. But it gave the couple the “taste” to try more and more, planning other trips around the locations they wanted to see.

The work is intense to produce a single image. This is because Robin and Judith need to do a lot of research beforehand — or on the spot — about the film and the city they visit. They say they walked for hours to find the exact spot where Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone dance at night in Los Angeles to “La La Land.”

“If it’s not a great movie, it’s a little difficult. And there are many hours of Google Maps research trying to get a sense of the area,” explains Robin. But this is not the only problem facing the couple. In some cases, they had to ask permission from local authorities to take pictures, as is the case of Lake Cuomo in Italy, the backdrop of “Star Wars, Episode 2: Attack of the Clones”.

Costumes are another challenge that they try to overcome with their own wardrobes or borrowing from friends, making their own accessories with whatever they have on hand. And since the holidays are a real project for the duo, they try to make the environment work in their favor.

In a retelling of a scene from “Forrest Gump: The Storyteller” on the road in Monument Valley, between Arizona and Utah in the US, they asked a group of tourists to pose in the background to make the result more authentic. In the case of the recreation of the famous scene on the bench from “The Fault in Our Stars”, a site that has become a pilgrimage point for fans in Amsterdam, they had to dodge the crowd.

“There were a lot of people who wanted to sit there. So we waited and waited until it was empty,” Robin recalled about dribbling to get the perfect click. The couple guarantees, however, that they do not usually plan their destination around a movie, but rather research the works of their chosen destination. The exception was in the case of the film “Inception”, Robin’s favorite, which inspired a trip to Paris.

They also stress that they do not earn money from their photos and that they pay for travel only with what they earn working, without the help of family members. The result is a growing passion that has already put cities like London, New York and metropolises in Australia on the map of upcoming destinations.

“People are so proud that the locations for these movies are in their cities that they try to help us out a lot. Strangers are always so kind,” says Judith. Scenes from the next chapters are coming.