Google gives access to artificial intelligence that “came to life”, LaMDA 2

Do you remember the controversy surrounding artificial intelligence? LaMDA 2of Google? Well, now Gigante das Buscas will start a new stage of testing. For this, engineers need artificial intelligence to be tested by ordinary people in order to further explore and improve the chatbot’s understanding and conversational capabilities.

What is LaMDA 2?

LaMDA 2 is an artificial intelligence created by Google engineers. Artificial intelligence engines have different goals. In the case of LaMDA, its objective is to communicate with humans as naturally as possible. That is, in the future you will be able to talk to a machine as realistically and naturally as you can talk to any human being.

But to reach such a level of naturalness and understanding of human language, the artificial intelligence needs to be exposed to real conversations. Otherwise, there is no way to train the technology properly.

That’s why Google is releasing access to the tool to people outside the company. But these public tests also need to be controlled. Ie, only selected groups of people will be able to test artificial intelligence. This prevents LaMDA 2 responses from getting out of hand.

In addition, at the beginning of public testing, artificial intelligence responses can be unethical, disconnected and even racist and prejudiced. It’s like teaching a child to talk. Whenever she says something wrong, be it a word or an idea, the adult needs to correct it. That’s why public testing is very restricted and controlled in the early stages.

AI Test Kitchen

O AI Test Kitchen is an application released by Google that will allow others to test LaMDA 2. It provides a controlled environment for testing. At this first moment, only 3 tests are available in the application:

imagine it : consists of saying the name of a place and LaMDA will try to describe it;

List It : give a theme and the artificial intelligence will try to create a list of related sub-themes or sub-tasks;

Talk About It : Start chatting about a topic and LaMDA 2 will try to stay on the proposed topic (currently only works for the topic “dogs”).

If you are interested in testing the LaMDA 2 artificial intelligence, you should enter the AI Test Kitchen website and sign up for the waiting list. At this first moment, however, only people who live in the United States are being selected. Another limitation is that the test environment only works on Android smartphones. iPhone owners will have to wait a few weeks to participate in the tests.

The controversy surrounding LaMDA 2

The artificial intelligence LaMDa 2 was involved in a controversy a few months ago. The until then Google engineer, Blake Lemoine, worked on the tool to adjust the answers given by the machine. This prevents artificial intelligence from giving hostile or rude responses. But he began to be impressed by the responses he received from LaMDA 2.

Apparently, the answers were so natural that the engineer thought the artificial intelligence had become sentient. That is, that technology had “taken on a life of its own” and was now aware of its own existence. He related his experience in a post on the Medium platform.

Obviously, after having published the article and having given an interview to some media outletsthe engineer was removed from his duties by Google. Some time later, we learned that he was effectively terminated from the company.

This clearly shows the impacts that a very well programmed and tuned chatbot can have on people. If even an engineer who, in theory, knows the workings behind the technology, was impressed with the answers, what about a layman? In this scenario, the film Is it over there (Her, 2013) seems to me quite plausible.

