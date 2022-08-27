Grêmio takes a goal in the end, loses to Ituano in the Arena and leaves

Grêmio lost to Ituano and was booed. Today (26), the team from Rio Grande do Sul suffered a goal from Lucas Dias in the final minutes of the second half and saw the crisis take over the Arena. The 1-0 score for the 26th round of Serie B is the third game without a win in the competition and caused cursing to Roger Machado and shouts for the return of Renato Gaúcho.

Tricolor stops with 44 points and is third in the standings. In addition to the game with Ituano, the team lost to CRB and drew with Cruzeiro in the last matches. At the conclusion of the round, Grêmio can still be overtaken by Vasco, if the team from Rio de Janeiro beats Bahia, on Sunday (28). Meanwhile, Ituano jumps to seventh place with 36 points.

Grêmio returns to the field on Tuesday (30), to face Criciúma, in Santa Catarina. Ituano, on the other hand, receives the Worker, on the same day.

It went well: Jefferson for Grêmio

Grêmio pressured at the beginning of the game and only didn’t open the scoring because of Jefferson. The Ituano goalkeeper made great saves.

It was bad: Lucas Leiva ‘without function’

With Grêmio needing to attack, Lucas Leiva was left without a role. The player, whose main characteristic is the ability to mark, had ineffective actions and ended up being sacked at halftime.

Shouts for Renato Gaúcho and cursing Roger

With Ituano ahead on the scoreboard, what echoed through the Arena were shouts for the return of Renato Gaúcho. The greatest idol in the club’s history was coach of a series of recent achievements in the blue, white and black team. After calling for Portaluppi, there was time for the traditional song “team without shame” and curses for Roger Machado.

Campaz gets booed

Chosen to start Grêmio, Jaminton Campaz did not have a happy night. Although he has played a lot in the offensive plays, the Colombian who cost Tricolor approximately US$ 3.5 million (R$ 18 million at the current price) last year, missed plays and missed opportunities. Before the 20th minute of the second half, he was substituted and he heard boos.

The Gremio game: Solitaire game

Grêmio had more possession of the ball and frequented the attacking field from the first minutes. It didn’t take long to create opportunities, especially with crosses for Diego Souza. But after bumping into goalkeeper Jefferson, Roger Machado’s team lost power and even had some scares at the end of the first half. When the opening stage ended, boos echoed in the Arena. In the second half, Roger Machado threw his team to the attack, giving up the trio of midfielders and putting attacking players. The action did not have the expected effect and the scenario got worse with Ituano’s goal.

The Ituano game: Quest for space

Ituano tried to find spaces by attracting Grêmio to their field. Carlos Pimentel’s team chose to play with short passes, forcing the advance of Grêmio’s lines, which opened spaces mainly on the sides. After sustaining the initial pressure, the visiting team loosened up and even created opportunities with Léo Ceará and Aylon. In the second half, Gerson Magrão hit the post, and the winning goal came near the end.

Open bleachers after fight

In the first game after the brawl that took over the stands at Arena do Grêmio, it was open. After Grêmio fans fought, forcing the interruption of the duel with Cruzeiro twice, the stadium sector was even interdicted by the Juizado do Torcedor. However, the club appealed and managed to release the venue, which received fewer fans than usual, as four organized groups that are there are suspended.

DATASHEET:

GRÊMIO 0 x 1 ITHUAN

Date and time: 26/08/2022 (Friday), at 19:00 (Brasília time)

Place: Arena do Gremio, in Porto Alegre (RS)

Referee: André Luiz de Freitas Castro (GO)

auxiliaries: Christian Passos Sorence and Hugo Savio Xavier Correa (both from Goiás)

VAR: Rodrigo Nunes de Sa (RJ)

yellow cards: Nicolas (GRE); Ricardo Pereira, Lucas Dias (ITU);

goals: Lucas Dias, from Ituano, in the 41st minute of the second half;

GUILD: Brenno; Rodrigo Ferreira (Edilson), Pedro Geromel, Bruno Alves (Natã) and Nicolas; Villasanti, Lucas Leiva (Guilherme) and Bitello (Gabriel Silva); Biel, Diego Souza and Campaz (Elkeson). Technician: Roger Machado.

ITUANO: Jefferson; Rafael Pereira (Carlão), Lucas Dias and Bernardo; Raí Ramos, Caíque (Dudu Vieira), Lucas Siqueira, Léo Ceará (João Vitor), Mário Sérgio and Gerson Magrão (Gabriel Barros); Aylon (Bruno Lopes). Technician: Carlos Pimentel.