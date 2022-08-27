Haaland destroys with a hat-trick, Manchester City beats Crystal Palace in a comeback and takes the lead in the Premier League

Manchester City beat Crystal Palace 4-2 in the Premier League

It was again with shades of dramabut the Manchester City won again in Premier League. Playing in front of their home crowd at the Etihad Stadium, Pep Guardiola’s team featured Haaland hat trick to win the Crystal Palace per 4 to 2, turning around, for the 4th round of the English Championship. The match was broadcast live by ESPN on Star+.

In addition to the three goals scored by the Norwegian, the Citizens also had the goal scored by Bernardo Silva. Stones (own) and Joachim Andersen scored the Eagles’ goals.

But the score and Haaland’s performance hide a first half in which things were far from the best scenario for the hosts.

The most competitive championship in the world has shown once again that there is no forgiveness for those who go to the field deconcentrated. Inattentive to the dead ball, Pep Guardiola’s team saw the visiting team to score twice on high pitches in 20 minutes.

The first blunder happened soon at 3when a free kick was not cleared by the defense, swerving on John Stones and ‘killing’ goalkeeper Ederson.

The same script was followed to the letter shortly afterwards.

Corner kick in the area, the marking undocks and Andersen free rise to extend the score to the eagles.

The disadvantage in front of their fans made Guardiola’s team go even further into the attack, but hitting the ‘wall’ set up by Patrick Vieira, who climbed a line of five on defense from the start, with another four markers taking out spaces of the City.

Despite giving little space to the citizensPalace still saw the hosts take danger in moves on the right, but they stopped in defenses of Guaita.

Even coming back with the same formation for the second half, Guardiola’s team started to corner Crystal Palace even more, making the ball spin faster to seek some space. And it was precisely in a reversal move that the game heated up.

Rodri’s long throw and dominance of Bernardo Silva. The midfielder went for the personal bid and hit, counting on a slight deflection in the defense to ‘kill’ the goalkeeper Guaita.

Do you know the pressure that City managed to put on in search of space in the second half, with the balls reversed? That’s what led to the equalizer.

Toss worked from right to left and sugary cross from Foden to find Haaland free for the first time in the match. and it was fatal.

The ‘tractor mode’ imposed by Manchester City in the second half was uncontrollable for Patrick Vieira’s men, who ‘slept’ in a quick corner kick. Play from foot to foot until you find Haaland on the second beam…completely free.

turn of the citizens.

As if the opportunistic goals weren’t enough, Haaland also showed that he can score as a very resourceful striker when he received from Bernardo Silva, beat Ward in the body and beat Guaita’s exit to complete the hat-trick in the match. Manchester City shirt 9 gala performance.

Best moments

Championship status

Manchester City go to 10 points, and e takes first place in the table. Crystal Palace, on the other hand, parks in the 4 spots and closes the game 11th place.

The guy: Haaland

It took time to find spaces with the defense of five mounted by Crystal Palace. But when he found it… he scored THREE times and showed why it remains a nightmare for rival defenders. Lethal and killer facing the goal.

Erling Haaland celebrates goal for Manchester City Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

Sorry: Stones

He was unlucky in the deflection and scored against just 3 minutes into the first half. He even followed the ball in the corner that resulted in Andersen’s goal. Two decisive plays in a game that collectively started badly for City.

next games

O Manchester City returns to the field on Wednesday (31), when he will face the Nottingham Forest at Etihad Stadium. already the Crystal Palace will have in front of Brentford, on Tuesday (30). Both games will be Premier commitments 5th round of the English Championship.

Datasheet

MANCHESTER CITY 4 X 2 CRYSTAL PALACE

GOALS: Bernardo Silva (53′) and Erling Haaland (62′, 70′ and 81′), for Manchester City; John Stones (4′, against) and Joachim Andersen (21′), for Crystal Palace

Manchester City: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Rúben Dias and Cancelo (Gundogan); Rodri, Bernardo Silva and De Bruyne; Foden, Mahrez (Álvarez) and Haaland. Technician: Pep Guardiola

Crystal Palace: Guaita; Clyne, Ward, Andersen, Guehi and Mitchell (Richards); Schlupp, Doucoure, Ayew and Eze; Édouard. Technician: Patrick Vieira.